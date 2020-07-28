New standards that Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials announced today for schools to reopen put the Baker School District's plan for resuming classes Sept. 8 in jeopardy, Superintendent Mark Witty said in a press release.
The district's tentative plan is to open schools Sept. 8. Students in grades K-6 would attend in person four days per week as usual. Middle school and high school student bodies would be divided into two groups, with one group attending two days per week while the other group attends classes online, with the groups then switching places on the other two days.
But Baker County's number of COVID-19 cases would have to decrease from the trend of the past month for the district to meet the state's standards.
Witty's statement:
As you are aware, the Baker 5J team has been working diligently to develop a plan for reopening schools this Fall. This plan includes in-person instruction for all students, K-12. The proposed plan would bring elementary students back to school Monday through Thursday for in-person instruction in stable classroom cohorts. Secondary students would be served through a hybrid program, attending school in-person two days a week and comprehensive distance learning two days a week.
This alternate day schedule will facilitate a smaller cohort size at the 7-12 grade level, thus meeting Oregon Health Authority guidelines. Additionally, the District is offering full online instruction for families making this request.
Baker 5J has made strategic investments in time, energy and resources to ensure staff are able to move seamlessly between in-person and online learning. Our expanded inservice plan is geared towards bringing all staff to a high level of comfortability with these platforms and programs.
Throughout the planning phase we have realized that the timeline for returning to in-person instruction is not entirely under our control. Community spread, due to virus infection, has the potential of interrupting our plans.
This afternoon, school districts across Oregon received a directive from the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s office regarding the county and state metrics required for resuming in-person learning.
To provide in-person instruction, county COVID-19 infection rates need to be 10 or fewer per 100,000 and the test positivity rate must be 5% or less in the prior week.
Additionally, the state must have a test positivity rate of 5% or less in the prior week. Each of these metrics must be achieved for 3 consecutive weeks in order to roll out our 2020-21 instructional plan.
Unfortunately, Baker County has experienced a surge in cases over the past month. At this time, the number of positive cases combined with the overall positive test rate, when considered over a three-week period, places Baker in the category of being unable to provide in-person instruction until case rate and positive test rates decrease.
To be able to start in-person school by September 8 the number of new cases in Baker County must be reduced to 2 cases or less per week, with a positive test rate of 5% or less.
Oregon Department of Education will allow some exceptions if districts comply with Sections 1-3 of their Ready Schools Safe Learners guidelines and the following three conditions are met:
● COVID-19 is not actively spreading among the school community;
● the county case rate is less than 30 per 100,000; and
● The county test positivity rate is < 5%.
These exceptions would allow in-person learning for students in grades K-3, remote and rural schools with less than 100 students and small groups of students for specific purposes.
Our hope and goal remains, to have as much in person school as possible as we begin next year. To do this we need to follow the recommendations set forth by the Oregon Health Department and the Baker County Health officials: wear face coverings when in public, wash your hands frequently, maintain 6 foot distancing, limit social gatherings, and stay home if you are sick.
These recommendations are based on the current guidance/requirements from the state.
Additional guidance, expected August 11, may bring further adjustments.
My sincere hope is that we will be able to meet the metrics in time to open for in-person learning on September 8th, but it will take a community effort to make this happen. I am calling on each individual and family to do what is necessary to get our rates down so we can continue to serve the Board’s mission by providing opportunities for rewarding educational experiences.
