Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of the diary that Story Miller, who grew up in Richland, is writing from her home in Italy, where she has lived since 2012 with her Italian husband, Enrico Pizzetti. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter, Lamia. The three earlier installments, published in April, are available at www.bakercityherald.com
With the gradual progression through Phase 2 and Phase 3 of COVID-19 in Italy, life has picked up its usual pace and so I’ve been running like always.
We have currently entered Phase 3 and my Italian family’s business has been scurrying around, making adjustments, rush-ordering summer jewelry fashions, and even missing the mid-day siesta (sosta in Italian) to ensure that they can open their stores correctly and avoid making a mistake that could result in a heavy fine. Navigating Italian bureaucracy, even for an Italian, is a nightmare and I’ve learned that it is one area I cannot deal with as my blood pressure surges through the roof at the thought of having to face it. Perhaps that is why the wine is so good in this country. They might be on to something after all!
I am saddened to read that today, June 26, Europe has decided not to include the USA on their list of countries allowed to enter for tourism. In fact, on June 3 an entire American family that currently has residence established in Rome, arrived in Italy from the USA and when they were tested at the airport, every single member tested positive and had a slight fever. Of course, they were cooperative and quarantined themselves, but it did catch the attention of Italian national news anyway.
There is a lot of mixed feelings about this new ruling, but it is understandable after the huge surge of deaths experienced in Italy over the past 4 months; nobody is really eager to risk another outbreak. The experience in Italy was undoubtedly traumatic for everybody, especially when the hospitals were as overrun as they were.
The Lombardy region alone (the epicenter of the outbreak in Italy) accounts for 49.5% of coronavirus deaths! The region I live in, Emilia Romagna (Em-ee-lee-ah Rome-agna (agna…think of agna in lasagna), accounted for 12.7% of coronavirus deaths. The beaches of the Adriatic Sea are a favored place for many people living in Milan (Lombardy), and as you can see from the map, the closest beaches are located in Emilia Romagna.
The number of cases followed a perfect path to Ravenna, Rimini and Cattolica. Economically, Emilia-Romagna is one of the leading regions in Europe and it is a manufacturing, agri-food, construction material, biomedical industry, and fashion hub. Overall, Northern Italy, the hub of international business and travel, was hit much harder than Southern Italy and I do believe that the south was spared mainly due to the quick response of the government to seal off the Lombardy region as quickly as it did, but obviously not quick enough.
Because COVID-19 dealt a pretty hard blow to the already-suffering Italian economy, especially with the fact that the two main economic and commerce hubs (Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna) were hit the hardest, one can easily understand why Italy would not be eager to welcome American tourists. But then again, because Italy is heavily dependent on tourism, blocking the USA from tourism will incur yet another blow to the economy.
The national news here frequently blasts the numbers of cases of the virus in the USA and it is frightening for many, especially when it is difficult to grasp the sheer size of the USA, geographically, as well as its higher population. Many are shocked when I tell them that known cases are just now starting to show up “in my area” and in some places, there still isn’t even a single case yet. Yet.
But honestly, you cannot blame the locals. If one family member ends up contracting COVID-19, the whole family is placed in quarantine and the business closes. Many people cannot simply afford to go through another period of closure. It really is a Catch-22 because people need to work, therefore they need to be exposed, but at the risk of closing. Believe me, the Italians want to have their American tourists return, but the national news scares the daylights out of them as the numbers of COVID-19 cases keeps growing in the USA to numbers far greater than what was experienced here, regardless of the sheer size and population difference of the two nations.
On the Italian front, summer camps for children aged 3 and up opened up on June 7. In Italy, many schools, language schools, pools, religious organizations, etc. provide day camp options so that parents have a place to leave their kids while they work during the summer months. On June 29, the infant nationally subsidized and private daycares started offering services. Masks are required to be worn by all children aged 6 and up and to be quite honest, the kids are pretty good about wearing them, despite the heat — today’s high was 93F with 43% humidity! In all actuality, the masks are not even half as irritating as the famed tiger mosquito. This speedy little black-and-silver, striped spawn of Satan decimates the bony parts of your body, especially the ankles, and is active during the daytime hours. It’s small enough to fit through most screens and often braves the strongest tropical sprays on the market. My region is known as the fishbowl as it was once uninhabitable swampland and thus a haven for these mosquitoes.
While there are many beautiful and breathtaking places around Italy, the only credit I can give to this area besides Ferrari, is purely food-related as it’s the home of balsamic vinegar, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (“Parmesan cheese” are fighting words here), Lambrusco wine, and millions of tortellini, ravioli-type, and other handmade pasta dishes (those who have visited me can attest to being well fed and gaining weight). Therefore, when locals ask me how I like Italy, I tell them that the overall country is beautiful and the food is wonderful, but I’m not thrilled about the location. I then lovingly add that my husband has brought me to the sweaty, tiger mosquito-infested, unshaven armpit of Italy. The reaction of the locals after hearing this line is always enjoyable. The initial reaction is slight shock because I don’t think they are used to hearing someone use direct and descriptive language, but perhaps also because they don’t expect it from a female foreigner! Then the reaction smooths over to true, heartfelt laughter because they completely agree!
Of course, when I told my father-in-law that I was stating this in my article, he immediately got on the defensive as he wishes everyone to hear only the beautiful things about Italy. I told him he was talking to the wrong journalist as I always ensure I present humor with truth. We have a decent relationship and constant ribbing has an essential place within it.
But as I was saying, the kids are actually really good about wearing the masks. It’s the adults that are the problem. It actually makes me question the intelligence of society when one cannot put on a mask correctly, and believe me, it isn’t about breathing differences. As stated earlier, in Italy right now, masks are required to be worn in public settings for everybody aged 6 and up. If you are at the park and maintain a distance of about 3 meters, then you don’t need to wear your mask. Of course, if you are in close company with your family, you don’t need your mask since you obviously don’t wear them at home. Simply put, if other people are around you, the mask is required. If you need to go into a store of any kind, you have to wear a mask.
The point being that since COVID-19 best spreads through bodily fluids, covering your face with your mask helps prevent the accidental spit when talking, unintentional gleeks, sudden sneezes, coughs, or at best nose drips. And you can actually see this because as people are talking, you will see that there are places where the mask becomes moist. It isn’t foolproof and anybody with an agenda will do anything to prove mask wearing ineffective, but the main point is that it reduces the unnecessary spread of germs. It makes society just a little bit safer for others to enjoy their freedoms of going out of the house. It is this level of social awareness and courtesy that masks are mandated.
However, while intentions are good by the majority, the ability to wear one correctly is another story. So as I was saying, the kids are actually really good at wearing masks and they all fit correctly. I see grandparents and parents constantly checking that the mask is worn correctly so I know that they know what “fit correctly” means. However, that same grandparent’s nose sticking out, and it’s only covering his or her mouth; if anything it is simply catching nasal drip on the outside of the mask. I see that many adults, including my father-in-law, who catches constant flak from my mother-in-law, wearing it as a chin bra. Perhaps the mask is useful in holding up that second chin! I shake my head. So, children in general are held to higher expectations than their adult role models!
From a teacher’s perspective, sometimes structure is stronger at school than at home. This also proves true here regarding mask wearing. At summer camps, the children all wear masks, but when in custody of their parents, let’s say at a park, children are playing together without masks and without social distancing. In the mountains, there had to have been over 100 children between 6-10 years old playing on the large wooden ship play structure and no more than 10 had masks. Yet, when I talk to these same parents, many express their fears of how quickly the disease will spread when school starts.
“We just don’t know how teachers can keep the masks on the kids,” they say.
Yet, teachers are achieving the miracle every day! Perhaps we are truly magicians but regardless, the double standard is mind-boggling.
Overall, though, life in Italy has almost returned to normal. Besides mask wearing and the limitation of the number of people in a certain area at once — grocery stores, shops, coffee bars, etc. — the plexiglass barriers, and constant presence of hand sanitizer at the entrance of every location, life has generally picked up the pace and people are starting to get back to their normal routines and one can frequently see the Italians touching iron (our equivalent to knocking on wood). Summer is a busy month for our family as it is time to pack up my in-laws’ watch and jewelry shop near Carpi and move all the goods up to our mountain store in Molveno (Region: Trentino-South Tyrol). They have run this store since 1975!
Molveno is my place of refuge, as it’s the closest thing to home, meaning eastern Oregon, as I can get. For one, the diet moves from pastas and olive oil, to butter, meats, wild game, sauerkraut, and cheese and this is comfort food for me as it closely resembles an American farm diet.
You see, Italians are very patriotic with their food. So patriotic, in fact, that each region has its own style and the availability of ingredients varies region to region; what you can access in one region doesn’t necessarily mean you can get it in the neighboring region.
Besides food, even the culture of people varies slightly. I find that I fit in better with the mountain people than the fashionable Emilia-Romagnians. In fact, I fondly remember the director of the International School of Verona referring to me as the teacher from the mountains!
Much of this area originally belonged to Austria prior to World War I and even today, road signs are both in Italian and German. Schools are bilingual (with Italian often taking a backseat to German) and by the time you get to Bolzano (home of the Ice Man), you had better know some German! Once I took students on a field trip there and I needed directions so we all could walk to a nearby park. The elderly locals acted as if they didn’t understand Italian and refused to help. You see, among the older generations, there are still bitter feelings about having their land handed over to Italy.
Molveno, on the other hand, while mirroring the neat orderliness of Austrian culture, has always been part of Italy. Over the years, I have found that everybody who has come to visit me and had the chance to go up to Molveno, has agreed that it is here where they felt Paradise. There is simply something about this place and its food that speaks to the hearts of Northwestern Americans ranging from Montana to Oregon and Alaska. I think it has to do with the altitude, fresh air, the sheer faces of the Dolomites, and the active outdoor environment. Perhaps, it also reflects the orderliness of how most Americans maintain their front yards and homes. I find, oddly enough, that American expats like myself seem to relate more naturally to the strict, orderly stereotype of German, Austrian cultures, than the Italian culture. But that’s just my observation.
This year’s transfer to Molveno is one month later than usual and will take two separate trips, including one this weekend. We often try to leave early and before the weekend to beat the summer traffic and even with COVID-19, the “autostrada” (like an American Interstate but you must pay to use it) was packed with tourists, mostly German, heading to Lake Garda, the biggest lake in Italy. Despite Garda’s size, we try to avoid it in the summer, especially in August because it seems like all of Europe comes to visit this place and the traffic is atrocious.
The drive up to Molveno is always breathtaking. Once you get off the standard autostrada and start heading up the mountains, the intense humidity lessens and the temperature drops a degree or two at every hairpin switchback (5-10 mph) until you find yourself in a breathable and refreshing atmosphere, surrounded by forest and the sheer peaks of the Dolomites.
Prior to reaching Molveno, you typically pass through the small town of Andalo (elevation 3,412 feet), where the US Ski Team trained for many years and where Bode Miller still holds events. Now the Norwegian Ski Team trains here. Andalo is better known as being a ski resort than a summer mountain refuge, although I anticipate that it will be packed with tourists more than usual due to the generally accepted idea that the mountains are more ideal than the sea for social distancing.
Two of the three roads that lead to Molveno pass through Andalo. My daughter (and also guests) get excited at this point because it feels as if you’ve already traveled to a new country. The top floors of all the houses are wooden, along with the roofs, in contrast to the terra cotta roofs and solid brick and stone homes throughout the rest of Italy (although there are still lots of these too). Pink, red and white geranium combinations line the wooden window sills and balconies and lawns are maintained with militaristic precision. As the road drops down into Molveno (elevation 2,835 feet), the first view of the lake is always a gorgeous and inspiring treat as a splendid turquoise blue emerges from behind the trees; often referred to as the most beautiful lake in Italy!
Molveno is popular in the summer because it offers so many varieties of activities, from extreme sports, to families with children of all ages, to luxury spa treatments. Before our daughter, Lamia, was born, Enrico and I would hike the “ferrata” trails (trails that you need to clip onto safety cables for safety) to reach refuges deep in the Dolomites. I call it “cush-hiking” because in contrast to the “roughing it” hikes in eastern Oregon you literally arrive at a large cabin in the middle of the mountains where you can either pitch a tent on the grass or pay to sleep in the bunk house (bring your own sheets), have access to a cold shower and toilets (often Turkish though), and enjoy a hot meal such as stinco (roasted pig shin), polenta, complete with a nice cold beer! Now with the little munchkin in tow, there are jogging-stroller-friendly activity hikes, boating on the lake, exploring Napoleon’s battle trenches, numerous parks and organized children’s activities all day and evening long to keep the family entertained.
And to clarify, evening in Italy means from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. since most people have a short nap during the peak of the afternoon. This is something I have always thought of as inconvenient due to my American ways because I’m restless and need to be doing something at all times. Needless to say, it has taken me 9 years to get used to it and while I know how to plan my daily activities now (because most everything is closed during the sosta) I still hold fast to my American daily routine.
At this point, I will have to close for now as we need to hop in the car and make the 2.5-hour journey to Molveno and leave my in-laws up there for the rest of the summer. And, while my in-laws have hearts of gold and are some of the most generous people one can ever meet, I am still thankful that they will be up there for two, possibly three months! Living next door to your in-laws has both positives and negatives but after 4 months of quarantine, I will relish in the added space for a bit. When they are gone, I’m better able to establish my cultural routine, food, activities, which includes the 4th of July this weekend! I wish everybody a safe and wonderful Independence Day.
