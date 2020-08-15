Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment of the diary that Story Miller, who grew up in Richland, is writing from her home in Italy, where she has lived since 2012 with her Italian husband, Enrico Pizzetti. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter, Lamia. The four earlier installments, published in April and July, are available at www.bakercityherald.com. Miller wrote the following in late July.
Over the last two weeks, things have, for the most part, returned to normal. Businesses are open (well, those that didn’t close down because of the lockdown), people are shopping, stores are stocked as if nothing had ever happened, and agricultural activities have most of the manual workforce back and ready for the upcoming harvests; in my area, it’s currently plums and pears.
Kids are attending summer day camps, the general term for summer child care, a popular and economical choice. These activities run from June to July and come in weekly and monthly packages. They include classic summer school (or credit recovery), various sports, church-sponsored activities, and one of the most popular choices, English camp, since kids are required to learn two additional languages (English and then French/Spanish/German) by the time they complete middle school. The only choice kids in my town have is English and French.
Anyway, back to the concept of things generally being back to normal. Really, the only real difference is that sometimes we have to wait in line a bit longer to maintain the limit on how many people can be in a store at once, there is a bottle of hand sanitizer in every entryway, and people are wearing masks. The hand sanitizer varies from locale to locale, sometimes being more alcohol-based and others consisting of a slimy goo that seems like it’ll never absorb. It gets annoying to go from place to place and put more sanitizer on your hands, because you’ve literally put it on five minutes ago and you haven’t touched anything, but the mentality is that we are all in this together and we all are willing to do our little part to help keep this virus at bay — one just never knows which kind of sanitizer they are going to get next! I guess it’s almost like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.
March feels so distant in many people’s memories but the never-ending ambulance sirens, the fatigued expressions on the faces of our neighbors who worked in our overrun hospitals, and the loss of our neighbors still resounds. Most of us dutifully wear our masks to help protect ourselves and others. The gesture, futile as some may believe, still represents a common viewpoint that a little bit of extra consideration can go a long way, and we squirt another drop of sanitizer on our seemingly already sanitized hands. The other part of the population carries their mask with them, often as an arm band, as a chin bra, or wear the masks over the mouth while the nose is sticking out. I see rebellious senior citizens not wearing them in defiance, and others, more cautious. What is consistent is that everybody means well, has the desire to attempt to respect the health of others, and being Italian, simply haphazardly following rules as if they were mere suggestions, like usual.
Additionally, a new cultural behavior is now emerging: Nobody feels comfortable greeting others. There is that awkward forward jolt resulting from the new and briefly forgotten rule to keep one’s distance and the instinctual Italian gesture of saying hello by leaning in to place one’s cheek on the other and making a kissing sound (they don’t actually use lips to physically kiss one another). Not ever being much of a hugger, I, of course, am thoroughly enjoying this new social distancing rule in this country, but the poor Italians are wrestling with feeling incredibly rude and going against their cultural code of conduct, deeply ingrained in each person since they were old enough to say hello!
To better translate how incredibly difficult this is, to change a solid cultural norm, think of it like this: As Americans, we generally keep to our generally accepted “personal space bubble.” Now imagine that in order to protect your friends, you must do the cheek-touching greeting. Yes, that’s right, a local man doing the cheek touch to the wife of another, man to man, woman to woman, child to adult. Think of how awkward you would feel. This is how difficult and awkward it feels for Italians. It actually pushes a deep boundary at the core of every individual, just like the latter might push your boundaries.
By the way, many people ask me what living abroad is like. While it does have some elements of the fantasy some of you may imagine, it also makes one face their own deeply embedded cultural norms and forces one to evaluate whether something is truly right, wrong, or simply different. Believe me, forcing oneself to confront his or her values in contrast to that of another nation’s can be enraging while other times enlightening.
Then again, could it also be that even in our own country, we already confront these issues? Can one’s beliefs in right and wrong evolve? Absolutely! And oftentimes, it doesn’t have a side like we tend to think, it’s just different. Simple as that. I always thought that I understood this, but now I know that I really didn’t fully understand the effect evaluating deeply rooted cultural norms would have, especially on my blood pressure, until I started living in a different country. Traveling helps one identify the differences but until you actually integrate yourself into a foreign culture, including the linguistic integration, one cannot fully understand the struggle — I’ve only scratched the surface.
Living abroad presents the enlightenment and sometimes, unfortunately, shame of understanding your own culture’s identity. I can say though that I have a new appreciation of immigrants and the struggles they must face, both in culture and language as they try to adapt. I feel my blood pressure rise when I hear people (in both Italy and the USA) make comments like, “My child shouldn’t have to learn Spanish, they (foreigners) need to learn English,” (and trust me, for polite purposes I have written the word Spanish rather than the more commonly used derogatory terms referring to those south of the United States and please note I’m not necessarily referring to people I know residing in Baker County).
A few other common comments I hear, both in the USA and Italy, include, “Learn our language or get out,” or “If you don’t like it, leave,” and it makes me question, are people around the world really that different? However, because I’ve lived on the receiving side of these comments, I have gained a completely new perspective.
First off, my experience has taught me that I completely agree with the first part of each comment because it’s important to learn the language and the culture in order to function and understand the values of one’s new neighbors — I am, after all, living in their country.
But empathy and patience is important too. I just look at people and tell them, I’m doing the best I can. And one can imagine the relief I have when, on that rare occasion, I’m able to handle bureaucratical errands in English because the public official can speak it, or I find a translated version of information I need to know. Learning a language takes a lot of time. Learning to understand a new culture takes years.
Since my summer plans have had to take a major diversion, like the plans of so many other people around the world, I have tried to stay positive and find compromise. I honestly would give anything to be home in Eagle Valley right now to see my many family members, to see my new niece, say hello to friends, and of course visit my mother and father. COVID-19 has definitely rubbed some salt into this wound and I simply do my best to not let it fester. I’m sure there are many others who have similar feelings. If anything, this pandemic has forced me to open my eyes to the more important things in life and realize just exactly how much I took family for granted. Having said that, I really do need to catch up on my phone calls home!
Story Miller’s coronavirus chronicle will continue in the Tuesday, Aug. 18 issue.
