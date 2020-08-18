Editor’s Note: This is the sixth installment of the diary that Story Miller, who grew up in Richland, is writing from her home in Italy, where she has lived since 2012 with her Italian husband, Enrico Pizzetti. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter, Lamia. The five earlier installments, published in April, July and most recently on Aug. 15, are available at www.bakercityherald.com. Miller wrote the following in late July.
Anyway, to wash out some of that COVID-19 salt, my family and I have decided to leave for a small vacation this week. Much of Italy’s economy is dependent on the millions of tourists who visit during the summers. Hotels that have only catered to American tourists have been hit hard and therefore, not all people have had the luxury of returning to a “normal” life.
Regardless, the vacation patterns of locals have changed. More people, like my family, are taking short, local weekend trips rather than longer trips for visiting other countries in Europe or elsewhere (from where we live, we can reach France in about 5 hours and Switzerland, Slovenia, and Austria in about 3 hours). A friend was commenting the other day that this is the first time that she has only heard Italian in the Cinque Terre area (a very popular American tourist location and in fact, the first place that I actually heard English spoken during my very first year in Italy)!
It’s true, the Autostrada (like an interstate toll road) is not nearly packed as it normally is, people aren’t crowded like sardines on the beaches, and Rome is actually pleasant to walk through due to the sheer reduction in tourism.
Our 2-week journey, at the time of this writing, will take you to Pescara (Pess-car-ah), located in Abruzzo. It is Lamia’s first memorable road trip and despite a few hiccups in my “three-nager’s” insistence that she doesn’t need to use a public restroom, it went quite smoothly. Despite the road construction, we made it down south in record time, undoubtedly due to the lack of international tourists.
While this is not the first time Lamia has been to the beach, it will be the first time my recently turned 3-year-old will comprehend the concept of warm salt water, sand, and seagulls. Our first day on the beach was very fun and as usual, I caught a little more sun that I should have. While I nurse my annual sunburn with after-sun cream, I jealously look at my Italian husband and friends who simply turn dark and I secretly hope that my daughter can benefit from her Daddy’s genetics in this area!
On our way back to the apartment we have rented (much cheaper and convenient than staying in hotels), we decided to stop by a military cemetery for the Commonwealth soldiers (England, Ireland, Scotland, India, Egypt, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) who fell during WWII. It is a beautiful little cemetery, obviously funded by the Commonwealth countries because of the high level of maintenance and finely manicured grass, trees, and flower beds. It was sad that we could not sign the registry book, an inconvenience of new COVID-19 regulations.
This was the first time that Lamia has been in a cemetery and she was very curious about this “peculiar” place. She has been learning about death and slowing processing this abstract concept through her limited experiences — the virus has taken relatives of our friends, we walk on the sidewalk because cars can run us over and we go away forever, that kitty got hit by a car, our kitty killed the lizard, you smashed the ant with your foot, etc.
Naturally, her first question was about the headstones. While some may have differing views, my approach to motherhood is to be as precise and honest as possible. Therefore, I don’t sugarcoat facts but I do try to help present them in ways that a recently turned 3-year-old can relate to, while introducing new, accurate terminology, reinforced by prior knowledge. The conversation went into further explanations to help my daughter’s understandings but will try to summarize the main points of this incredibly spiritual and innocent experience.
To answer the headstone question, I explained that this is where young men, who had died in a big war, were laid to rest under the ground. This of course led to the question, “Mommy, why they die?” While flashes of movie scenes from Normandy beaches flash into my mind, I shift my answer to our current topic of why we shouldn’t fight with our friends. “Well Lamia, some countries didn’t get along and there were some bad people who made some bad decisions. These brave men and their country decided to put a stop to it and some died.”
Lamia: “Like when you get runned over by a car? Like Red?” (a stray cat that frequented our food dish).
Me: “Kind of, yes, like Red.”
(Thank you, child, for helping me simplify this answer! Phew!)
Lamia: “Why they bad?”
Me: “Well, not all people are good. Many are, but there are some that aren’t and a long time ago, they were hurting a lot of people.”
Lamia: “Why?”
Me: “Um, because they didn’t like the people they were hurting.”
Lamia: “Mamma, but we don’t hurt others.”
Me: “Yes, we shouldn’t hurt other people.”
Lamia: “Look, a butterfly!”
And with that, she ran off, under a gazebo surrounded by sweet jasmine to find the butterfly.
As I was walking near the headstones of higher ranked soldiers, who were laid to rest slightly apart from the others, near the back of the cemetery, Lamia came up to me again and asked, “Why they (the soldiers) go away forever?”
Her understanding of death is best understood in this way since it has more personal impact on the seriousness of why we don’t play in the road.
Me: “Because they got hurt really bad in the war. “
Lamia: “Why did they go fight?”
And with that, I re-explained what they were fighting for.
Later, when we were back in the car, Lamia returned to her previous question, “Mamma, why they die?”
Before I could answer, my daughter’s lip started quivering and her voice started shaking with moments of shrill sadness as she began to express, “But I don’t want them to go away. I want them back! They need to come back!”
I calmly replied, knowing that we were on the verge of an outburst of emotions:
“I know honey, but they are in a good place now, where God takes care of them. Their family and friends wanted them back too, but that’s why we have cemeteries, to remember them.”
Lamia: “But I want them back. I love them. I love them to be back. If they come back, I will be so happy to see them.”
Me: “I know, but they can’t come back. So that’s why we come to visit them in this place. But you gave them joy by running by them and laughing. You made them smile, so don’t be too sad.”
Lamia: “I’m not too sad, but I’m a little bit sad, because I want them back. They need to come back. I need them back.”
Me: “I know, but they need you to be strong and to remember them. They need you to do the right thing, even if you don’t like it.”
Lamia: “I love them. Maybe they could come back?”
Me: “No honey, but their memory is what we have.”
Perhaps the words of the innocent can help us evaluate the level of petty hate in our hearts, evaluate ourselves on a deeper level and truly decide the limits of our boundaries of right and wrong, acceptance that difference can be okay. It can help up remember that people like these young soldiers, averaging 23 years old, gave everything they could to stop a festering hate, a manipulation of power, a biased media focusing only on spreading hate, and a population of civilians who had become unaware of the atrocities of WWII that was literally happening in their backyards. Their sacrifice is why we need to remember the larger scope in life, a scope perhaps best recognized by the pure innocence of children.
Perhaps through their hearts, we can effectively eradicate the natural hate that builds up from the social media algorithm of artificial intelligence and return to understanding of a commonly resounding message of Love thy neighbor.
Note this doesn’t mean that you must agree with your neighbor and be just like him/her. But to accept each other’s differences in our strife to live together as peacefully as possible.
