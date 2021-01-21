As students waited for doors to Baker Middle School to open Wednesday morning to admit them to their one day a week of in-person instruction, a small sampling of them said they were eager for next week, when their classroom time will be doubled.
Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty announced Tuesday that students at the middle school and at Baker High School will start attending in-person classes two days a week when the second semester begins on Monday, Jan. 25.
Those students have been taking in-person classes once a week since Nov. 9.
The district’s elementary school students, from kindergarten through sixth grade, have been attending in-person classes each day in the district’s four-day weekly schedule, since Oct. 14.
In a Tuesday press release, Witty said the District can expand in-person classes at the middle school and high school based on new guidelines the Oregon Department of Education released earlier in the day.
The revised guidelines increase the size of the cohort group that students can be in contact with weekly from the current 50 to 100, Witty said.
Hannah Lay, a BMS eighth-grader, said she’s excited to have a second day of in-person classes in the next semester.
“I like getting out of the house,” she said.
Eowyn Smith, another eighth-grade student, said she welcomes the change as well.
“I’m excited because I’ll be able to see people,” she said.
Cierra VanDyke also was among those gathered Wednesday on the sidewalk outside the school with her eighth-grade friends Taleana Pugel and Katherine Macias waiting for the doors to open.
They agreed that more time in school will be a good thing.
Getting out among their friends was also a main attraction for the three girls, but they believe that the in-person instruction also will be a benefit for them.
“It gives me a better chance to learn because I’m a visual learner,” Katherine said.
Cierra agreed.
“It’s harder to learn online than it is in person,” she said.
MS staff who enforced social distancing among the small groups of students who gathered Wednesday morning.
McCauley is BMS dean of students and athletic director. He’s also taken on the role of working with middle school students enrolled at Eagle Cap Innovative Middle School and High School this year.
McCauley sees the move to increased in-person classes for students as nothing but positive.
“I love it,” he said Wednesday morning. “I think we need to get kids in the building and get kids back to normal — as normal as we can get.”
McCauley agrees with his students about the value of in-person instruction that brings them together not only with their friends, but also with their teachers.
“The biggest benefit is the social piece,” he said. “Kids have been isolated for nine, 10 months. For these kids to come back to see their classmates and their teachers, it will be a whole different learning environment.”
McCauley believes that student-staff contact is important to help measure the students’ social and emotional well-being as well as their academic progress.
“When they are in the classroom you get to visit with kids face to face and get an understanding of where they’re at, and whether it’s a dark place or a good place,” he said. “That’s hard to do with distance learning.”
Skye Flanagan, BMS principal, is busy attending meetings, fielding phone calls and working with staff to prepare for Monday’s big shift to having twice as many students — still only 50% of usual — in the school.
“It will mean more in-person time and connection ... and we’re super excited,” Flanagan said Wednesday.
With the move to two days a week of in-person instruction, more than half of the 45 families that had previously chosen total online classes might be returning to in-person instruction, Flanagan said.
Many of the students in those families have done well with all online instruction, he noted.
But for others, including Flanagan’s own daughter, Makenzie, who has done well with the hybrid system with just one day of in-person instruction, studying from home is not as enjoyable.
“For a lot of kids, home is home and school is school,” he said.
And that opinion is shared by his daughter, Flanagan says.
“She likes the (school) environment better,” he said. “She likes the social piece.”
And that includes all aspects of what makes school appealing to students such as walking the halls, having lunch with friends and interacting with their teachers.
The new semester will be a fresh start in many ways, Flanagan said.
“Grades will be reset, they’ll have new electives — there’s a different buzz around that kind of stuff,” he said.
Flanagan plans to schedule assemblies on Monday and Tuesday next week to remind students of the health protocols.
“We’ll reiterate expectations, goals and how to maintain the guidelines and stay safe,” he said. “We’ll remind them they are here because we’re doing the right thing and not spreading the virus in the schools.”
That really is a buy-in factor for students, who realize their actions have an impact on whether they will be allowed to continue to come to school in person, he says.
“This is an experience unlike any other,” Flanagan said. “We want to get back to a normal scenario — we’re not there yet — and they know their actions and our actions dictate that.”
Witty said Tuesday that Baker County Health Department officials are on board with the plan even though it might increase the number of contact tracing calls required if a positive COVID-19 case is diagnosed.
“We are prepared to lend additional contact tracing support to the Health Department should it be needed,” Witty stated.
School staff is continuing its efforts to screen students daily. Those who have been exposed to the virus are quarantined and moved to distance learning in compliance with state guidelines.
“Moving to more in-person time has worked well for us,” Witty said. “Contact tracing data show positive cases among staff and students have resulted from interactions outside the school environment.”
A mobile testing station has been established on the BHS parking lot to offer rapid tests for staff and students daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Witty added that the state has designated early learning and K-12 educators as among the first to receive vaccinations.
“We have been contacted by the Baker County Health Department to begin working out the details for administering vaccines to staff,” Witty said. “We anticipate the first round of shots being delivered sometime in February.”
