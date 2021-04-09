One of Baker County’s major summer events — three of them, actually — are slated to return in 2021 after being casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The trio of outdoor flea markets at Sumpter, the historic town about 28 miles west of Baker City, are scheduled for four-day runs around Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends.
Sumpter City Recorder ReNae Cameron said organizers have made some changes to comply with COVID-19 precautions.
“Masks will be required, of course the social distancing, (and) we’re going to have the booths spaced out a little more separate,” Cameron said. “And then we’ll also have hand sanitizer at all of the booths.”
Cameron expects a similar number of vendors as in past years.
That includes an estimated 75 vendors on the city property at the Sumpter fairgrounds. She didn’t have an estimated number of vendors along Mill Street through downtown Sumpter.
