Teacher trepidation

Teacher Toni Myers is eager to get back to her Keating classroom and to be with her students she’s been missing since in-person school was suspended in March.
She’s been making plans all summer as usual with Amanda Wilde, Keating principal and head teacher, who provides instruction to the older students at the rural Keating School. At last count in March, attendance was at 26 students, ranging from pre-kindergarten age through sixth grade.
Myers, 41, has taught in the Baker School District for 10 years and spent eight years before that teaching elementary classes at Union.
She admits to being naturally “cheery” even when looking ahead to a school year that many might see as fraught with one coronavirus crisis after another waiting to happen.
While she can’t speak for other members of the Baker Education Association, which she serves as president this year, Myers understands teachers’ differing emotions about returning to the classroom.
They run the gamut from excited to apprehensive and even, for some, to fear depending on their personal situations, she says.
“We have people on both ends of the spectrum. It’s tough. Some teachers are caring for elderly family members,” she said.
Others have their own health issues that raise safety concerns.
“We have some options for members who have self-identified as being at high-risk,” she said.
To protect themselves against contracting the illness, some teachers have been able to move to Baker Web Academy, which specializes in online classes.
At home, where Myers’ husband, Jack, has been working during the pandemic, the couple’s 6-year-old twins, Blaine and Baylee, also are eagerly awaiting the start of second grade.
“They want to go back to school,” Myers said. “They want to see their friends.”
As Keating’s teacher of preschool to second-grade students, Myers says she has been devising 20-second songs to sing to help prolong required handwashing sessions.
“Teachers are great at improvising and we’re going to use that skill set a lot this year,” she said.
Myers is of the mindset that her students deserve the best year they can possibly have.
“And our teachers are going to provide that for them,” she says.
As a leader of the teachers association, Myers said she and vice president Dawn O’Grady have solicited questions from their members and then worked to find answers to help soothe their concerns.
“Things are changing daily, and that’s been really tough,” Myers said.
For example, just last Wednesday, July 22, Gov. Kate Brown announced that all students and staff will be required to wear face coverings at school.
Superintendent Mark Witty said the District had already planned for that possibility. Face coverings or shields will be provided for staff and families. Those who would prefer to wear their own from home will be allowed to do that as well, he said.
BEA representatives Myers and O’Grady, along with Brianna Peppers, student family support coordinator at Baker Middle School, president of the Baker Chapter of the Oregon School Employees Association, and the association’s vice president Chris Young, a paraprofessional teaching assistant at South Baker Intermediate, have been meeting weekly with Witty online to prepare for the year ahead.
The OSEA represents classified employees, including maintenance workers, cooks, secretaries and other noncertified staff.
“It’s a good time,” Peppers said of the weekly discussions. “We have a chance to ask questions. I appreciate it.”
Peppers’ own two children, Taylor, 10, and Payton, 11, will begin fifth and sixth grades respectively when they return to classes at Haines Elementary.
As with the teachers, Peppers says her members’ enthusiasm for the startup of a new year is tempered by their personal situations.
“We have some who are a little apprehensive and some who roll with it and are just fine,” Peppers said.
The 37-year-old BMS student family support coordinator said she is among those eager to return. Her concern is more for the students and their families, as she readies to help them navigate a new school year. She knows some of those families are dealing with job losses and possibly delayed or terminated unemployment assistance.
The school’s seventh- and eighth-graders will join those at the high school in attending school in person two days a week and online two days a week in student groups that will remain unchanged throughout the year.
Thanks to maintenance worker Terry Everson, the middle school, built in 1935, is bright and shiny and looking good as the start of school approaches, Peppers said. But still, employees long for the day the community would vote to fund improvements.
The narrow hallways and smaller classrooms of the old building will be a challenge for maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, school leaders agree.
Lunches will continue to be prepared at Baker High School and driven to the middle school, with some adjustment to how the meals are served by the staff, Peppers said. The dining area will remain on the balcony overlooking the gymnasium.
A $7.5 million bond measure was withdrawn from the May ballot because of the recession predicted in the aftermath of the pandemic. The bond would have, among other things, provided changes at Baker High School to allow seventh- and eighth-graders to move to that building where extra space is available.
Fourth- and fifth-graders would have moved to the middle school building and a free-standing multi-purpose room that also would have served as the cafeteria and kitchen would have been constructed.
“It’s sad,” Peppers said of the downturn in the economy that forced the District to take the funding plan off the ballot. “I wish people would take a look at our school.”
Unlike the teaching staff, classified employees won’t have the luxury of moving to Baker Web Academy to protect themselves if they are at risk of complications from the coronavirus.
“All classified staff will be in the trenches,” Peppers said.
As they begin preparing for a new year, Peppers has these words for the school staff, students and families.
“Give grace,” she said. “It’s going to be a learning curve and we’re just trying to follow the mandated guidelines that are handed down to us.”
