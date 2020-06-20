Mark Bennett is maintaining a vigil of sorts, waiting for something he hopes doesn’t happen.
A rash of coronavirus infections in Baker County.
Bennett, a Baker County commissioner, is the county’s incident commander during the pandemic that has entered its fourth month.
As of Friday, Baker County had only one confirmed case of the virus. It was reported May 6 and the person, who has not been identified but lives in the 97814 ZIP code, recovered at home.
But the relatively tranquil conditions changed abruptly this week when Oregon’s biggest outbreak — more than 235 new cases — was confirmed with almost all of those infections connected to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Island City near La Grande, about 45 miles from Baker City.
And now, Bennett said, comes the waiting.
“We’re making sure we’re prepared and trying to stay very vigilant,” Bennett said.
Given the incubation period of COVID-19 of up to 14 days, Bennett said it’s too early to know whether Union County’s outbreak might result in new cases in Baker County.
The Union County Incident Management Team coordinated a drive-thru testing clinic Thursday and Friday at the Union County Fairgrounds in La Grande. Officials hoped to test 800 to 900 people over the two days. The clinic’s aim was to test people investigators identified during contact tracing to be at risk for infection.
Sabrina Thompson of The (La Grande) Observer contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.