Perhaps the most stressful waiting period for people in 2020 can be quite a bit shorter for some Baker County residents.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, the county’s only hospital, on Friday, Oct. 2 debuted a COVID-19 test that can yield a result in less than an hour.
The test itself actually takes just 15 minutes, said Andy Mollahan, lab manager for Saint Alphonsus hospitals in Baker City and Ontario.
But the time for any individual patient to receive results, by phone, depends on the workload at the hospital lab, he said.
The nasal swab test, offered at the hospital’s curbside respiratory assessment and COVID-19 testing clinic, is for people who have symptoms consistent with possible COVID-19 infection, Mollahan said.
The clinic, which is on the east side of the hospital, 3325 Pocahontas Road, off Midway Drive near the emergency entrance, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Veronica Crowder, a physician assistant at Saint Alphonsus who manages the curbside clinic, said about 90% of people who use the service have symptoms that meet the criteria for the rapid result test.
Those criteria have broadened significantly since this spring, Mollahan said.
Early in the pandemic, people were tested only if they had multiple symptoms, from a list of five, including a fever, and the symptoms had to be relatively severe, he said.
But the criteria have gradually expanded over the months, and Mollahan said pretty much any patient who has at least one possible symptom, including a headache or a runny nose, will have the rapid result test.
“If anybody has any kind of symptoms whatsoever, don’t hesitate to come to the clinic,” he said.
Crowder said she recommends the other test, with results generally available in 4 to 5 days, for everyone who comes to the curbside clinic but doesn’t have symptoms.
Some, but not all, people agree to have that test, she said.
With either type of test, a hospital employee will phone the patient with the result.
The bottom line is that any resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can be.
And for no cost.
Mollahan said Saint Alphonsus will bill patients’ insurance for either COVID-19 test, and federal funds will cover either the amount insurance doesn’t, or the entire cost for people who don’t have insurance.
Kelly Nork, the hospital’s practice manager and practice nurse lead, said people who use the respiratory assessment clinic might, depending on symptoms, have other tests, such as a chest X-ray, recommended. Those services would be charged at the regular rate and would not be covered by COVID-19 programs, she said.
Crowder said few people were using the curbside evaluation clinic over the past several weeks, but she said Monday she had noticed an increase in traffic since the rapid result test became available on Oct. 2.
A sign at the entrance includes the phone number for patients to call — 541-524-7961. An employee wearing personal protective equipment will come out to do the evaluation and administer the test. People don’t need to get out of their cars.
Nork said people should leave their pets at home when they come to the clinic.
Nork said that during the early stages of the pandemic this spring, Saint Alphonsus “rarely” tested people who came to the clinic, in part because they didn’t meet the more stringent criteria.
Another issue was the lack of test kits and equipment at the hospital lab to process tests, Mollahan said.
“It was very frustrating, frankly,” he said.
But over the past month the labs have added the necessary instruments, and the availability of test kits is better than it has ever been, Mollahan said.
“I think this is a real positive for Baker County,” he said. “The more we can test the better.”
State announces influx of test kits
On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that the state will receive up to 80,000 rapid COVID-19 tests per week from the federal government, doubling the state’s testing abilities.
The first communities to receive these antigen tests, which will produce results in 15 minutes, will be those affected by wildfires, Brown said.
The new supply of tests allows the state to revise its testing guidelines and now test even those who don’t show any symptoms but have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, she said.
