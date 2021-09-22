Three Baker County residents died in a seven-day period earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.
Those deaths bring the September total to four, and the county’s total during the pandemic to 23.
The Oregon Health Authority reported two deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
• A 70-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 3 died on Sept. 18 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being investigated.
• An 83-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 3 died on Sept. 16 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being investigated.
The county’s 21st COVID-related death was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 21. A 62-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 8 died on Sept. 12 at his residence, according to OHA. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being investigated.
A 72-year-old Baker County woman died Sept. 7 at her residence, according to OHA.
Her death was the first reported in the county since Aug. 19.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said in a press release Wednesday: “I hope for solace for all of the families who are grieving in our community right now. This many deaths reported inside a week is a hard blow for our small community.”
The four deaths during September coincide with a record-setting number of infections in the county.
From Sept. 1-21, the county had 355 cases, an average of 16.9 per day.
The previous record was set in August 2021, when there were 300 cases.
The previous record was 196 cases in December 2020.
While the statewide rate of cases per 100,000 population dropped by 14.3% for the week ending Sept. 18, Baker County set a record with 139 new cases that week.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 rose by 8.6%, to 822, the fourth-highest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Each of the 23 county residents who died after testing positive was 59 or older.
A majority of cases this month, however, have been in people younger than 50. That age range accounted for 72% of the county’s cases from Sept. 1-15, according to the Baker County Health Department.
