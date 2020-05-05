Shelly Cutler knows how important Miners Jubilee is to Baker City.
But never has the summer event carried so much significance — economically and socially — as it does in 2020.
With the coronavirus pandemic prompting organizers to cancel some of the region’s other signature gatherings, including the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally planned for July 9-13 and the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game Aug. 1, Cutler, the executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, is optimistic that not only will the Jubilee happen July 17-19, but that it will help to begin resuscitating the local economy.
“We are still planning the event,” Cutler said Monday morning. “We’re hoping that if we’re able to continue the Jubilee that it will be a real strong kickoff to the reopening efforts for the county. I just really hope we’re able to do this.”
Jason Mattox, who’s organizing the Baker City Bronc and Bull Riding events for the same weekend as Miners Jubilee, said he’s also proceeding with plans to put on the rodeo events as scheduled July 17 (bronc riding) and July 18 (bull riding).
“We’re gung ho and excited to be in Baker City,” said Mattox, who owns the Coastal Farm & Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour, which has added the Baker City rodeo events to its roster. “We’re pushing through and still planning on bringing it to Baker City.”
Although that third weekend in July might still have a full complement of events, at least two other weekends, including the kickoff to the summer tourist season, will not.
Organizers of the Sumpter flea market and the Huntington Lions Catfish Derby, longtime fixtures of Memorial Day weekend, have announced that both events are canceled.
There are three weekend flea markets each year at Sumpter, the two others near the Fourth of July and over Labor Day weekend.
Cutler said she understands that Miners Jubilee will happen only if state restrictions related to the pandemic allow larger gatherings.
But she’s confident that the Chamber can put on the Jubilee even if some health guidelines remain in place.
“We can do it safely,” Cutler said.
She said Geiser-Pollman Park is a “great venue” for the food and other vendors, with enough room to increase space between booths if necessary.
She’s also working on other contingency plans such as making sure face masks are available to people as they enter the park.
Cutler said that although she understands why organizers have canceled events more than a month in advance, the Chamber has flexibility because it doesn’t have any contracts.
She said she’s been talking frequently with prospective vendors, and they have asked the Chamber to wait as long as possible before deciding whether to go ahead with the Jubilee.
Cutler said many vendors have already had their summer schedules slashed due to events being canceled.
She said her plan is to decide in early July whether the Jubilee will happen.
Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally organizers announced in a post on the event’s Facebook page on Saturday that the rally, which brings thousands of riders to town, would not happen.
“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment for you as an attendee, and we understand the gravity of the situation for all vendors, local business owners, and members of the community,” the post reads. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience that this may place on your business or family. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we feel it is our responsibility to do our part to help protect all event attendees, sponsors, staff, and volunteers.”
The Rally is giving full refunds to people who have signed up, or re-registering riders and vendors for 2021.
The East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, has been played every summer since 1973 in Baker City.
The event has raised more than $12.5 million over its history, which dates to 1952 when it was started in Pendleton.
The game is part of a weekend of associated events, including breakfast at Geiser-Pollman Park, a run/walk and a downtown parade featuring Shriners in their various whimsical vehicles.
Baker High School’s Sam McCauley was to be a member of the East squad for this year’s game. His teammate, Riley Flanagan, was an alternate.
Other events
The Baker City Cycling Classic, a multistage bicycle race, is scheduled for June 26-28.
A May 1 post on the event’s Facebook page notes that the event is still planned, though with the possibility of rescheduling it to Aug. 14-16 if necessary.
The North Powder Huckleberry Festival, set for July 25, has been canceled in part because the event’s steering committee and volunteers have not been able to meet to plan the Festival, according to a Saturday post on its Facebook page.
