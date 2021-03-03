The Class 1A state tournaments don’t just bring exciting basketball to Baker City.
They bring business.
The influx of hundreds of visitors who arrive from across Oregon to watch their sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, compete at Baker High School also fills motels and restaurants during late winter, an otherwise sluggish period for the area’s tourism economy.
“Economically it’s huge,” said Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce. “Each one of those folks, they’re dining out, they’re shopping downtown.”
In a report after the 2020 tournaments, Kathy Taylor, co-director of the events, wrote that “the motels reported that they were full from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. Some teams stayed Tuesday night and some stayed Saturday night depending on their games.”
Total attendance at the tournament over the four days was 9,493.
Cutler pointed out that many of the teams that play in the state tournaments hail from towns much smaller than Baker City. For some visitors, then, the trip to the “big city” offers shopping opportunities they don’t have close to home.
“That’s a big deal,” Cutler said. “I get calls from families weeks in advance, when they think they might qualify (for the tournament), asking where they can stay, eat, what they can do. People are excited to be here. That’s a cultural piece that we miss too.”
Among the schools that competed in the 2020 tournaments are teams from Crane, an unincorporated town in Harney County with about 100 residents, St. Paul, population 440, Prairie City, 915, Joseph, 1,120, and Drain, 1,165.
Cutler said the loss of the tournament this year is especially painful because it affects businesses that have already suffered as a result of pandemic restrictions over the past 12 months.
“It’s hitting us at a bad time,” she said. “We will feel the impact.”
Carla Smith, who owns the Baker City Motel and RV Park, said the tournaments are “a big deal to us.”
“That’s a lot of rooms that we will miss having rented,” Smith said. “That’s a huge bummer. Our community will really suffer from that. That’s a nice money making weekend for small, rural America for sure.”
LeVenia Wilson-Tuilau at the Eldorado Inn in Baker City said the tournament week is a “huge event for all the hotels in the area because it’s one of the major events for the year for us. And by it being canceled, it does hurt our business.”
Jennifer Bobo, office manager at Ryder Brothers Stationery, which also sells toys and handmade chocolates, said the tournaments are important to the business.
“There’s quite a few people that come in and visit from the ball tournaments, buy toys and stuff like that,” Bobo said. “So, it’ll impact us. I didn’t know they were canceled. It’s heartbreaking because it’s for the kids. I would have liked to have seen it happen. But what can we do?”
Beverly Calder, who owns BELLA Main Street Market, said that although she doesn’t see the tournaments as crucial for her business, she knows they are important for the city’s economy overall.
“It’s beneficial to the whole town and that’s what’s beneficial,” Calder said. “So, we always see a lot of people in the store during those tournaments and we’ve really missed them. Any time a group that large comes into town and supports restaurants and supports all the lodging associations and it supports all of the other retailers, then it benefits the community and all of those people end up shopping with me. I look at it as, it’s part of the whole circle of our healthy economy.”
