50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 18, 1971
Baker County is feeling the effects of a nationwide teacher surplus this year, according to reports of local administrators.
District 5J has been receiving teaching job inquiries at the rate of six to 10 per day, which amounts to a total of more than 500 accumulated over the last few months, district superintendent Dr. James Evans said yesterday.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 18, 1996
Ellingson Lumber Co., which has been involvedin the timber industry for more than 100 years and active in Baker County since 1948, announced this morning that it will cease operating its lone remaining mill, in Baker City.
The company, which laid off most of its 165 employees late last year but had hoped to bring them back this spring, plans to auction its mill equipment and rolling stock by late May or early June, said Rob Ellingson, president and general manager.
“This is a very sad day for our family as well as our company,” Ellingson wrote in a letter to this newspaper.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 18, 2011
Baker County’s first wind farm is scheduled to start producing electricity in November of this year.
Construction should begin in early July on the $7 million, 3-megawatt Lime Wind project, which is on a ridge about five miles north of Huntington.
The wind farm will consist of six turbines, each measuring about 198 feet from the ground to the tip of the blade, said Randy Joseph of Sumpter.
Joseph’s family business, Joseph Millworks INc., owns the Lime Wind project.
The wind farm will not only be the first in Baker County, but also the first built on public land managed by the BLM in Oregon.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 19, 2020
Even before Gov. Kate Brown’s Tuesday announcement extending public school closures through April 28, the Baker School District had decided to withdraw its $7.5 million school bond measure from the May 19 ballot.
The Baker School Board made the decision during a special meeting Monday, said Superintendent Mark Witty.
“The Board does not believe that it was prudent or the right thing to do,” Witty said of the decision to postpone the measure in light of concern for the additional financial burden it would have placed on the Baker community as effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold.
“This just isn’t the right time,” he said. “We’ve got higher priorities to consider for the betterment of our community.”
By withdrawing the bond measure, the District also will be giving up a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Match grant it would have received had the bond measure passed.
The District will not be eligible to apply for the matching state grant again in time for the November election. That delays the District’s plan to seek funding for school improvements until the May 2021 election.
