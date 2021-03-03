50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 4, 1971
The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association set their total membership goal for 1971 at 3,500 at their membership drive dinner at the Baker Hotel last night.
Membership for 1970 reached 3,029 statewide, which was highest in the association’s 57-year history.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 4, 1996
Teachers, coaches, teens, sports fans, everyone involved with the high schools and their activities, like having the Class 1A basketball tournaments come to Baker City.
Among them are the merchants of downtown Baker City.
During the tournaments, most of the students and male family members are at the games, but many of the wives and mothers are downtown shopping.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 4, 2011
The Baker School District’s tentative plan to move to a four-day week would lengthen the daily schedule and shorten the week for students while keeping teachers on the job half a day on Fridays to complete their 40-hour schedule.
Superintendent Walt Wegener outlined the plan for about 55 people who gathered at the Baker Middle School gymnasium Wednesday night.
The board must first authorize the change to the four-day week before work begins to refine the details, Wegener said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 5, 2020
The aroma of disinfectant greets visitors at the front entry of Baker High School this week as staff members take precautions against the spread of coronavirus and other viral respiratory infections.
In addition to the usual BHS student load of about 450 and another 61 staff members, this week 16 boys and girls teams from small schools throughout the state and their fans will congregate there for the 1A state basketball championships, which started Wednesday.
Extra precautions for the tournament include providing two portable outdoor handwashing stations at the west parking lot entrance leading to the gymnasium. Another station has been placed at the team entrance to the building.
Kathy Taylor, chairwoman of Baker County Tournaments, which helps run the event, said the District obtained the handwashing stations from Baker Sanitary. Her organization also has hand sanitizers donated by OnPoint Credit Union to distribute and her staff will be wearing gloves and have hand sanitizer available for use at their stations in the building.
At the end of each night’s session, the District will use its Vital Oxide misting system to sanitize all areas of the school used for the tournament, including the hallways and the cafeteria/commons area, Taylor said. The Vital Oxide system has been used in 5J school buildings and on its buses since October 2018.
The District is working diligently to provide protection for local students, staff and visitors, Superintendent Mark Witty stated in a press release issued Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.