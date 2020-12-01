Baker City’s annual Twilight Christmas Parade probably won’t happen, the latest in a series of events canceled due to restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The annual kickoff to the holiday season was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
But with new state guidelines starting Thursday, including limits on the number of people attending outdoor events, as of Monday it seemed all but certain that the city wouldn’t issue a parade permit to the Baker County Chamber of Commerce.
“I doubt very much whether the city will sign off on a permit,” City Manager Fred Warner Jr. said on Monday morning.
Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director, said she is disappointed, but not surprised.
Cutler said the Chamber paid $650 for event insurance in case the parade could happen.
“We’re just trying to bring joy, but we’re not going to jeopardize anything,” Cutler said on Monday morning.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that starting Dec. 3, each of Oregon’s 36 counties will be placed into one of four risk categories for COVID-19 spread, with varying restrictions on events, businesses and other activities. The categories are lower, moderate, high and extreme.
Officials from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday were scheduled to review county statistics for the period Nov. 15-28 to determine the category for each county during the initial two-week period of restrictions, Dec. 3-17, said Liz Merah, press secretary for the governor.
OHA officials will reassess each county at two-week intervals, and counties can potentially move from one risk category to another.
For counties with populations below 30,000 — including Baker, which has about 16,800 residents — a tally of 60 or more new cases from Nov. 15-28 would put the county in the “extreme” risk category, with the most stringent limits. That includes a maximum of 50 people attending outdoor entertainment events.
From Nov. 15-28, Baker County reported 65 new cases.
State officials had not announced the list of counties in the extreme risk category as of press time Monday afternoon.
But Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said he believes that based on the county’s number of new cases over the past two weeks, it will be in the extreme category.
The county also could have qualified as an extreme risk based on its test positivity rate of about 17.7% for the Nov. 15-28 period, above the 10% threshold for the extreme risk category.
But even if the county had been in the high risk group — from 45 to 59 new cases during the two-week period, and a positivity rate between 8% and 9.9% — the maximum of 75 people attending outdoor entertainment events would have made it impossible for the Twilight Parade to happen, since it attracts hundreds of spectators, Cutler said.
She said that as of Monday morning the Chamber had received just four applications for parade floats. In a typical year there are 25 to 30 entrants, she said.
The parade includes multiple vehicles from Baker City’s police and fire departments, but Warner said those wouldn’t have participated even if there was a parade.
“We want to err on the side of caution,” he said.
Other restrictions for counties in the extreme risk category include:
• Restaurants and bars: Takeout highly recommended, no indoor dining, with outdoor dining limited to 50 people, a maximum of six people, from no more than two households, per table.
• Grocery stores and other retail outlets: Maximum of 50% of building capacity.
Jill McGinnis, communications manager for the company that owns Safeway and Albertsons stores, said the 50% capacity limit in the Baker City stores “will not impact our operation as we typically run below these percentages in those stores.”
Cody Miller, who owns the Grocery Outlet store in Baker City, also said the capacity limit won’t force him to restrict customers.
• At-home social gatherings: Maximum of six people, recommended limit of two households.
• Churches, funeral homes, mortuaries, cemeteries: Indoor, maximum of 25% of building capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; outdoors maximum of 150 people.
• Indoor recreation and fitness establishments, and entertainment, including gyms, swimming pools, K-12 indoor sports, movie theaters museums and concert halls: prohibited
