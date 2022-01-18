Two Baker County residents died last week after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

A 79-year-old woman who tested positive on Jan. 9 died Jan. 13 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. OHA hasn't confirmed whether she had underlying conditions.

A 67-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 30, 2021, died Jan. 14, also at the Boise hospital. OHA hasn't confirmed whether he had underlying conditions.

The two deaths bring Baker County's total to 40 during the pandemic. They are the first two COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county in 2022.

