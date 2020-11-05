Two Baker City elementary school students, one at Brooklyn Primary and one at South Baker Intermediate, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Baker School District announced Thursday afternoon.
The district was notified of the cases late Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.
Neither school was in session Thursday. Teachers were doing parent conferences through the Zoom computer app.
District employees have deep-cleaned spaces in affected classrooms and buses, according to the district.
“We can’t let our guard down when it comes to following safe hygiene practices,” said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department. “Contact tracing data indicates that social gatherings appear to be tied to this current uptick in COVID-19 cases. We don’t want to see a community spread that can’t be traced back to individual contacts.”
“From our lens, it is exceptionally important to keep students at home who present with symptoms of illness,” said Mark Witty, Baker 5J Superintendent. “We are continuing to check for symptoms every day, following guidance from the Baker County Health Department and Ready Schools Safe Learners. We need and appreciate the cooperation of families in helping detect early signs and taking steps to ensure illness does not spread within our schools.”
The Baker County Health Department has communicated with students and staff identified as having been in close proximity with COVID-19 positive individuals regarding the need to quarantine. Close proximity is defined as being within six feet of the individual who has tested positive for a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. Individuals identified as needing to quarantine have been contacted.
