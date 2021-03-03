Two Baker County residents died on Feb. 26, two days after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced on Tuesday, March 2.
The deaths bring the county’s total to nine during the pandemic.
Both people died at home, according to OHA.
One resident is an 87-year-old woman, the other an 88-year-old man.
Both had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
As with other COVID-19-related deaths, state officials did not release the names of the two residents.
In a Tuesday press release, Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said: “Even though the County’s risk level has improved, the virus continues to spread in our community. These reports weigh heavily on everyone. I want their friends and family to know how saddened we are for their loss, and we offer our condolences to everyone who is grieving.”
The two deaths were the first attributed to the virus in the county in a month.
A 59-year-old Baker County man died on Feb. 2, and an 86-year-old man died on Jan. 30.
COVID-19-related deaths in the county in 2020 were:
• 85-year-old man who died on Dec. 21
• 95-year-old man who died on Nov. 26
• 83-year-old man who died on Oct. 18
• 90-year-old man who died on Aug. 21
• 82-year-old woman who died on Aug. 16.
Of the nine people who have died in the county, all had underlying medical conditions except the 86-year-old man who died on Jan. 30, according to OHA.
County could move from low to moderate risk
Based on an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, Baker County is on pace to move from the lowest of the state’s four risk levels to moderate, which is the second-lowest level.
That change would take effect Friday, March 12.
Baker County has been at the lowest risk level, which has the least-stringent limits on businesses and activities, since Feb. 12.
To stay at the lowest level, the county has to have fewer than 30 cases, and a positive test rate below 5%, for the most recent two-week measuring period.
The current measuring period is Feb. 21 through March 6. That period will determine each county’s risk level from March 12 -25.
From Feb. 21 through March 2, the county had 32 new cases. That would move the county into the moderate category starting March 12.
The county qualifies for that category if it has from 30 to 44 cases during the measuring period.
Differences in restrictions between the low and moderate categories include:
Restaurants and bars
• Lowest risk: Indoor dining up to 50% of capacity; up to eight diners per table; midnight closing time
• Moderate risk: Indoor dining up to 50% of capacity or 100 total people, including staff, whichever is fewer; up to six diners per table; 11 p.m. closing time
Gyms, fitness centers, indoor pools, indoor school sports
• Lowest risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity
• Moderate risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
Theaters, museums, other indoor entertainment
• Lowest risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity; midnight closing time
• Moderate risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; 11 p.m. closing time
Churches, funeral homes and mortuaries
• Lowest risk: Indoors, up to 75% of capacity; outdoors up to 300 people
• Moderate risk: Indoors, up to 50% of capacity or 150 people, whichever is fewer; outdoors up to 250 people
