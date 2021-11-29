Two more Baker County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll during the pandemic to 33, the Oregon Health Authority reported today, Nov. 29.

An 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 19 died Nov. 26 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. She had no underlying conditions, according to OHA.

A 67-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 2 died Nov. 27, also at the Boise hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

The deaths are the second and third in the county during November.

