Two more Baker County residents have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced today, March 2.
The deaths bring the county's total to nine during the pandemic.
An 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Feb. 24 died on Feb. 26 at her home, according to the OHA. She had underlying conditions.
An 88-year-old man who tested positive on Feb. 24 died on Feb. 26 at his home. He also had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said in a press release: “Even though the County’s risk level has improved, the virus continues to spread in our community. These reports weigh heavily on everyone. I want their friends and family to know how saddened we are for their loss, and we offer our condolences to everyone who is grieving.”
The two deaths reported today are the first in the county from the virus in almost a month.
