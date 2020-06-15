Health officials in Union County, Baker County's neighbor to the north, today reported 99 new cases of COVID-19.
The Center for Human Development (CHD) reported that 365 residents were tested by public health over the weekend. Of those tests, 99 new cases have been identified so far. This brings the total cases in the county to 123. Officials anticipate the numbers may increase as many test results are still being processed.
“This announcement raises a lot of different feelings. For me, it raises concern. For others it may raise fear, anxiety, anger, uncertainty and even skepticism. All of those emotions make sense when we have a new disease” said Carrie Brogoitti, Public Health Administrator CHD. “I think we all care about our community. I hope that, as a community, we come together to protect each other.”
