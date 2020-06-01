Union Creek Campground on Phillips Reservoir, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, will open for the season on Monday, June 8.
Other Forest Service facilities at the reservoir, including the day use and boat launch areas at Union Creek, and the Southwest Shore and Millers Lane campgrounds, will open the same day.
McCully Forks Campground near Sumpter will also open June 8.
Anthony Lake Guard Station will also open for rentals on June 8. The campgrounds at Anthony Lake, Grande Ronde Lake and Mud Lake are still under snow but will open as soon as possible.
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, which also operates the ski area, manages all the campgrounds and the guard station under a concessionaire contract with the Forest Service.
The campgrounds at Phillips Reservoir usually open in April or May.
Campers can reserve sites at Union Creek, Anthony Lake, Mud Lake and for the Anthony Lake Guard Station online only at Recreation.gov.
Although the guard station at Anthony Lake will be available for rent, two other rental cabins will remain closed. Those are Antlers Guard Station near Whitney, and Peavy Cabin between Granite and Anthony Lakes. Any reservations for those two rentals will be refunded on request.
In a press release Monday morning, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort announced that campground staff, in addition to following social distancing and other guidelines, "will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of staff and guests."
There will be new signs and information in campgrounds to remind staff about coronavirus concerns.
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort is asking the public to follow these guidelines:
• Avoid congregating in parking lots any longer than necessary to retrieve gear and enter/exit vehicles.
• Maintain 6 feet of distance between groups on trails, boat ramps and elsewhere.
• Limit groups to 25 people in group sites
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort staff will be taking these precautions:
• All bathrooms will be cleaned and disinfected at least twice a day
• Fish-cleaning stations will be clean and disinfected twice a day
• Water faucets will be cleaned between use at day-use sits and regularly elsewhere
• All staff will wear face masks while working
• All rental cabins will be cleaned and disinfected between each rental group
More information is available by calling 541-894-2332 or by email at campgrounds@anthonylakes.com
