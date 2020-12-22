Doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be soon be available for residents and staff at nursing homes across Oregon.
Meadowbrook Place in Baker City is slated to have vaccine doses for residents and staff on Jan. 8, said Julie Daly, community relations director and director of sales and marketing at Meadowbrook.
Settler’s Park in Baker City did not have a date for vaccinations as of Monday, Dec. 21.
Nicole Howerton, administrator at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City, said she expects to receive doses in February or March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.