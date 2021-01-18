Baker County’s plan to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations to older residents later this week has hit a snag.
And Baker County isn’t alone.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that because an influx of vaccine doses isn’t coming from the federal government, in contrary to what a federal official had said, Oregon’s vaccination plan will change.
On Jan. 12 Brown announced that starting Jan. 23 the state, which thus far has focused on inoculating health care workers and residents of assisted living and other group facilities, would start offering vaccinations to teachers and other education workers as well as to people 65 and older.
But on Friday the governor, citing “deception on a national scale” by the Trump administration, said that because the expected increase in vaccine doses isn’t forthcoming, the state won’t be able to comply with the proposed priority schedule.
The new plan calls for vaccinations of teachers and other school employees to start Jan. 25.
Inoculations for people 80 and older will start Feb. 8, expanding to people 75 and older Feb. 15, 70 and older on Feb. 22 and 65 and older on March 1.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said the county must follow the state guidelines.
But there are no guarantees the county will be able to start vaccinating school employees on Jan. 25, Staten said.
To do so, the Health Department would need to receive more vaccine doses from the state, Staten said.
But she said that on Friday, Jan. 15, a state official told her not to expect an shipment of vaccines this week.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Staten said on Monday, Jan. 18. “We’re hoping to do a larger (vaccination) event, but we have to have vaccines in hand to do so. We’re kind of holding our breath.”
Staten said the Health Department and its two partners, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City and the Pine Eagle Clinic in Halfway, have offered vaccines to almost all health care workers and other residents who belong to the state’s phase 1a category, which has been the priority since inoculations started in mid-December.
As of Monday, a total of 605 Baker County residents — about 3.6% of the county’s population of 16,800 — have been vaccinated. That includes 530 people who have received the first of two required doses, and 75 who have received both doses.
The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is recommended 21 days after the first, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after the first.
Staten said that as of Monday, Jan. 18, the Health Department had about 180 doses. Most of those are slated to be given to health care workers or others in the phase 1a category within the next week or so, she said.
Vaccinating the county’s older residents will be a bigger task than what has happened so far, Staten said.
That’s due in part to sheer numbers.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, which lists education and health workers as a single category, there are about 970 jobs in the county. Some of those workers live outside Baker County.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are about 4,275 residents in Baker County who are 65 or older — about 26.5% of the population.
Moreover, Staten said she expects, based in part on the number of phone calls and other inquiries the Health Department has received recently from older residents about vaccinations, that a higher percentage of older residents will take the vaccine as compared to the phase 1a category.
About half of the people in that category who have been offered the vaccine have chosen to take it, Staten said.
She said that despite the “big changes” in the state’s vaccination plan announced Friday, she’s optimistic that Baker County and its partners will be ready to ramp up inoculations as soon as the doses are available.
“I’m confident that as the vaccine rolls in, the county will be able to get it out to folks,” Staten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.