High school graduation parties are always nights to remember, but the Baker High School class of 2020’s celebration was unique.
With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the party had to be held virtually, but the parents and organizers did everything they could to make it as memorable as possible for the graduates.
As seniors “crowded” into the Zoom room, they were greeted by Tim Smith, Bryan Dalke and Mike Long, all parents of graduates, sitting on a couch and hosting the party.
Hairline jokes and roasts abounded from the seniors, and they were met in return with plenty of dad jokes and counter-roasts from the three hosts.
After some brief technical difficulties, the party kicked off in full.
The parents and organizers set up a “Let’s Make a Deal”-esque game show where students were picked at random and taken to a “prize room,” where they could choose one of three prizes.
These included Chromebooks, 32-inch monitors, camping equipment, microwaves, coffeemakers and everything else new adults need to get started, with many of the prizes also including $50 bills or gift cards.
Every student was eventually picked to go to the prize room.
Angi Boruch, who was in charge of organizing the senior party, hosted the prize room with gameshow-like enthusiasm, earning her the nickname “Vanna Boruch” for the night.
The seniors also each received a customized Hydro Flask detailing the class of 2020’s journey through life, along with a laundry basket with customized grocery totes from their parents, sets of dishes, and — in true coronavirus fashion — a roll of toilet paper.
Bryan Dalke’s quick outfit changes — which included a construction outfit with a hard hat and a mask, a full camo hunter outfit complete with a bow (but no arrow), a cowboy outfit with way too short of jorts, and a Stephon Marbury basketball jersey and curly-haired wig with a headband — kept things entertaining during the party.
Many of the seniors also won $10 bills or $25 gas cards, and everyone was entered into a drawing for big prizes — which included an Xbox One X, an Apple Watch, and a pair of Airpod Pros — at the end of the night.
Beth Shirtcliff, one of the organizers and also the parent of a graduate, said she was extremely grateful for all the parents’ hard work with fundraisers over the past year, as well as the donations from local businesses that made the night possible.
While the party wasn’t what most of the seniors were expecting when the year started, it was still a night that they’ll likely remember for years to come.
