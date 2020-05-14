The one Baker County resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus has an address in the 97814 area code, which includes Baker City and other parts of Baker County.
The weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority includes a listing of confirmed cases by ZIP code, so long as the ZIP code area has a population of at least 1,000.
The latest report was issued on Tuesday.
For ZIP codes with fewer than 10 confirmed cases, the report lists the number as “1-9.”
That’s the range listed under the 97814 ZIP code. As of Wednesday the Oregon Health Authority attributed only one confirmed case to Baker County.
The Baker County Health Department, citing federal and state health privacy laws, has not released any information about the person who tested positive, a result that was announced on May 6.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said the person is recovering at home.
Bennett said he doesn’t know whether the person was ever hospitalized, and the Health Department has declined to answer that question.
As of Wednesday, 112 Baker County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, with 111 of those tests being negative, according to the Health Authority.
