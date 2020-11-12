Baker County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second-highest one-day total since the pandemic started in March.
The one-day record is 13 new cases, on Nov. 4. The county recorded only one new case of the virus Wednesday as of 3 p.m.
The county’s rate of new cases has slowed over the past 5 days. From Nov. 7-11 there were 18 new cases, compared with 37 cases for the previous 5-day period, Nov. 2-6.
Since the pandemic started the county has reported 198 cases — 145 positive tests and 53 “presumptive” cases, those involving people who had symptoms and were in close contact with someone who tested positive, but who haven’t tested positive themselves.
Baker County's case rate per 100,000 population has risen from 17th-highest among Oregon's 36 counties a month or so ago to 12th, as of Wednesday. The county's rate is 1,171.4 cases per 100,000.
Malheur County has by far the highest case rate, at 6,581 cases per 100,000 population.
Another of Baker County's neighbors, Union County, ranks fifth with a case rate of 2,093.8 per 100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.