Baker County had its highest weekly COVID-19 case count in almost four months, with 91 cases reported from Jan. 2-8.
That was the most in a week since Sept. 12-18, when there were 139 cases, according to the Baker County Health Department.
The total of 91 was the third-most in any week during the pandemic.
The second-highest weekly total was 128 cases from Sept. 5-11.
From late September through the first week of January, the county averaged 38 cases per week, with as few as 20 cases (from Oct. 31-Nov. 6).
The September surge — a record monthly total of 465 cases — was spurred by the spread of the delta variant.
Case counts dropped substantially through autumn, with 168 during October, 143 in November, and 106 during December (the fewest since July 2021).
But over the past 10 days or so, with the omicron variant, which experts say is much more contagious but less virulent than delta, as the dominant variant, case counts have risen significantly across Oregon.
With 103 cases during the first nine days of January, Baker County has nearly reached the total for December’s 31 days.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has not reported any COVID-19-related deaths in Baker County residents during January.
The death toll during December was three, following four deaths in November, five in October and six, the most in any month during the pandemic, in September.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, is encouraging residents to be vaccinated, including receiving a booster dose. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a booster.
Staten pointed to data showing that people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to be hospitalized or have severe symptoms if they’re infected with the omicron variant.
Omicron is causing a higher percentage of breakthrough cases — infections in fully vaccinated people — than delta did.
The Health Department, with assistance from OHA, has scheduled a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baker County Fairgrounds, 2600 East St. (north of Campbell Street).
The clinic is open to everyone age 5 and older, and all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — will be available.
Paperwork can be printed and completed in advance at bakercountycovid19.com under “vaccine information.”
People who can’t attend the Jan. 13 clinic can call the Health Department at 541-523-8211, or their health care provider to ask about an appointment to receive a vaccine.
Baker County, as has been the case for more than two months, has the fifth-lowest vaccination rate among Oregon’s 36 counties, with 55.1% of residents 18 and older having had at least one dose.
The statewide average is 81.1%.
