Weekly COVID case total lowest since July Baker City Herald Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The number of COVID-19 cases in Baker County has dropped for the third straight week, and reached the lowest weekly total since late July.The county’s total of 48 cases from Oct. 3-9 is a decline of 65% from the record-setting total of 139 cases from Sept. 12-18.Weekly totals, measured from Sunday through Saturday, then dipped to 86 from Sept. 19-25 and to 69 from Sept. 26-Oct. 2.The tally of 48 cases from Oct. 3-9 was the county’s lowest weekly total in more than two months.There were six cases from July 18-24.But in the last week of July, as the much more contagious delta variant began to spread, the county had 68 new cases.The trend continued during August, with a then-record 300 new cases during the month.September eclipsed that, with 465 new cases, an average of 15.5 cases per day.For the first 10 days of October, the county has had 59 total cases, a daily average of 5.9.1 month free with $8.25 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGIFewer COVID-19 tests have been given in Baker County over the past few weeks, which has kept the county’s test positivity rate from declining as much as the case totals.The number of weekly tests has dropped from 580 from Sept. 12-18 to 360 from Sept. 25-Oct. 2.The total for the most recent week, Oct. 3-9, is 261 tests, but that is a preliminary number that’s likely to increase slightly, as there tends to be a lag of several days for some test results.The county’s test positivity rate has dropped from 26.5% from Sept. 5-11, to 19.2% from Sept. 26-Oct. 2.The preliminary rate for Oct. 3-9 is 19.9%.Vaccination rateBaker County’s vaccination rate is the sixth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties, with 52.1% of residents 18 and older vaccinated.The statewide average is 76%.Baker County’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses administered per day has dropped from 29 on Sept. 29 to 18 as of Oct. 10. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.