The Ellis family of Baker City, 1425 Second St., was named best of show in the yard art competition — with the theme “Kindness” — sponsored by Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, CASA of Eastern Oregon and the Baker City Rotary Club.
There were 12 entries.
The Ellis family received a $50 gift certificate from Crossroads, $50 in gift certificates to local businesses from CASA (donated by the Sue Richard family), and $50 in gift certificates to local businesses from the Baker City Rotary Club.
The first-place winners in each age division will receive a $10 gift certificate to Crossroads, and a $10 gift certificate to local businesses from both CASA and the Baker City Rotary Club.
• Ages 4-7 — Finley Ellis
• Ages 8-11 — Avery Ellis
• Ages 12-14 — Cierra Van Dyke
• Adults — Elizabeth Ellis
Because of the level of support from donors, all participants in the contest will receive gift certificates from Crossroads, a puzzle or game of their choice donated to CASA by Tawny’s Toys, and a gift certificate from local businesses donated by the Rotary Club.
Other entries were from:
• Sloan Defrees
• Olivia and Ruby Collard
• Cora and Gannon Finney
• Jace, Evan and Cody Carroll
• Riley and Ainsley Schuette
• Aaron and Jeremy Perry
• Beth St. John
• Mike and Barbara Meyer
• Sue Lien.
“We are so thankful to CASA of Eastern Oregon who shared this idea with Crossroads and we appreciate Baker City Rotary Club’s financial support and judging of the contest,” said Ginger Savage, Crossroads executive director. “This project has shared kindness and joy to neighborhoods around the community. We hope all citizens continue to clean, tidy and beautify their yards in the days and weeks ahead. We so thank all the participants for their clever ideas, energy and artistic talents.”
Photos from all entries are on the Facebook pages for Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, CASA of Eastern Oregon and the Baker City Rotary Club.
