Baker School District officials believe it’s no coincidence that COVID-19 is not spreading among students in classrooms.
Lots of time, attention, and money is being expended every single day to keep the classrooms, hallways and cafeterias as clean as possible, officials said. And buses are routinely disinfected.
The school staff has kept a focus on ensuring that students remain at least 6 feet apart, wear masks and wash and sanitize their hands as often as needed.
Superintendent Mark Witty credits the protocols with keeping students and staff well and thereby helping protect other community members as well.
That’s why Witty is making a plea to community members to follow Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to observe a “freeze period” that began Nov. 18 and will continue through Dec. 2.
The freeze especially hopes to keep gatherings to a minimum over the Thanksgiving holiday. Baker schools begin the holiday break Wednesday. Classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.
In-person instruction will continue Monday through Thursday for all preschool through sixth-grade students and hybrid instruction of one day a week in-person and three days of online instruction will continue for those in Grades 7-12.
The younger students returned to in-person classes full time on Oct. 14. The older students started the hybrid system on Nov. 9. All students must follow state guidelines regarding class sizes and social distancing while meeting in person.
Rising COVID-19 cases in Baker County are not coming from the reopening of the schools, Witty said.
Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department director, has stated that contact tracing information points instead to social gatherings in the community.
Brown’s executive order, among other restrictions, limits at-home and social gatherings during the freeze period to 6 people from not more than 2 households.
If COVID-19 cases continue to climb, students will be required to return to comprehensive distance learning on Jan. 4 when the Christmas break ends, Witty said, unless state officials grant new exemptions.
Of Baker County’s 259 total cases since the pandemic started in March, almost half — 127 — have been reported since Nov. 1.
After 12 new cases on Friday, Nov. 20, there were three cases on Saturday, two on Sunday and two on Monday.
In a press release Monday, Staten said that more Baker County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 recently.
Local residents who require hospital treatment typically are sent to an Idaho hospital, Staten said. Idaho’s hospital capacity has been decreasing due to a surge in cases in both Idaho and Oregon, she said.
