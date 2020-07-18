With Little League baseball and softball and many other sports being cancelled, and schools closed for the spring term, kids have been left without access to the normal activities and social interactions during the pandemic.
The Baker County YMCA is trying to address the situation.
“Recognizing the shortage of healthy and engaging activities for youth during the COVID-19 emergency, the Baker County YMCA is working to fill that gap while continuing to provide safe environments and conditions,” the YMCA said in a press release.
The YMCA is offering a volleyball camp for kids ages 8 to 11 the week of July 20-24, a basketball camp in August, and fitness classes for ages 10 and up (yoga, tai chi, Zumba and cycling)
The YMCA is also opening exercise machines and free weight stations for ages 15 and up at its Fitness Center.
The YMCA was also giving group swim lessons for youth, but the spots filled.
“We are complying with all state guidelines to hold these, so our numbers are limited,” Paula Moe, the Y’s aquatics and operations director, said. “If all goes well with this round of swim lessons we will do another round in August.”
Youth will be required to pass a screening check to participate. The check will include screening questions as well as a temperature check.
Schedules and other information are available on the YMCA’s website at www.bakerymca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.