A story in the Jan. 22 issue of the Baker City Herald mistakenly stated that the Baker County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee had approved $87,000 in payments to county ranchers whose cattle were killed by wolves last year, who have missing cattle, or as compensation for work they have done to deter wolves.
The committee did approve requests for that money, but in most cases the amount the ranchers receive will depend on how much money the state allocates, something that hasn’t happened, said Mark Bennett, county commissioner and a member of the wolf compensation committee.
The committee did award $13,500, distributed among five applicants, to help pay for range riders who try to deter wolves from attacking livestock on grazing allotments. That’s out of $41,145 that was requested.
With other applications, the committee:
• Agreed to request $8,480.80, for deaths or injuries to cattle, a total of four applications.
• Agreed to request $66,450 for deaths and injuries to cattle, a total of five applications.
Bennett noted that in the past decade, the state has typically awarded only a portion of the money the Baker County committee has requested on behalf of local ranchers.
The biggest differences between the amount requested and the amount awarded typically involves cattle that ranchers report as missing, rather than animals that were killed or injured by wolves in incidents confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and in requests for range riders and other work designed to prevent wolf attacks on livestock.
In 2021, for instance, the county requested $45,000 for prevention, and $13,500 was awarded.
In 2019 the county requested $48,199 for missing cattle, but the amount awarded was $5,891.
In 2016 the county requested $15,724 for missing cattle, and $11,793 was awarded.
