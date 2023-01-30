EUGENE (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night, Jan. 28 for its 11th straight win in the series.
Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three games since returning from a left knee injury.
Will Richardson added 12 points and seven assists for Oregon (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12). N’Faly Dante grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Couisnard and Richardson combined for 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and had three 3s in the second half for the Ducks.
Lazar Stefanovic scored 14 points for Utah (15-8, 8-4), which ended a three-game win streak. Branden Carlson, the Utes' leading scorer, had 13 points. Carlson was 2 of 14 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point attempts but was 9 of 10 from the line and had eight rebounds. Utah finished 16 of 57 (28%) from the field. Stefanovic made four of the Utes' eight 3-pointers.
The Ducks took the lead about seven minutes into the game and led 35-26 at halftime, shooting 50%. Dante had eight points in the half. Consecutive 3s from Stefanovic and Wilguens Exacte Jr. pulled Utah within 47-40, but they didn’t get closer.
Utah hosts Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 2, while Oregon plays at sixth-ranked Arizona.
