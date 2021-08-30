top story County sets virtual meeting on COVID, hospitals Baker City Herald Aug 30, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker City HeraldBaker County officials have scheduled a virtual town hall for Thursday, Sept. 2 to discuss the current surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns regarding hospital capacity.Residents can participate by phone or by Zoom.The panel will include:• Dr. Eric Lamb, Baker County public health officer• Dr. Lily Wittich of St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Associates• Priscilla Lynn, president and chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City• Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department director• Mark Bennett, Baker County commissioner and the county’s incident commander during the pandemicGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterThe town hall will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Residents can submit questions in advance by emailing them to pio@bakercounty.org, or during the meeting through Zoom.Options for participating:By phoneCall 1-877-853-5247 (toll free), enter meeting ID 839 6510 8083, and passcode 559535By computerhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/83965108083?pwd=RVA2UTlQblcyM3JudEVxOGtSTWFhZz09Passcode: 559535 Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
