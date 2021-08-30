Baker City Herald

Baker County officials have scheduled a virtual town hall for Thursday, Sept. 2 to discuss the current surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns regarding hospital capacity.

Residents can participate by phone or by Zoom.

The panel will include:

• Dr. Eric Lamb, Baker County public health officer

• Dr. Lily Wittich of St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Associates

• Priscilla Lynn, president and chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City

• Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department director

• Mark Bennett, Baker County commissioner and the county’s incident commander during the pandemic

The town hall will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents can submit questions in advance by emailing them to pio@bakercounty.org, or during the meeting through Zoom.

Options for participating:

By phone

Call 1-877-853-5247 (toll free), enter meeting ID 839 6510 8083, and passcode 559535

By computer

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83965108083?pwd=RVA2UTlQblcyM3JudEVxOGtSTWFhZz09

Passcode: 559535

