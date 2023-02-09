The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 9 denied the state attorney general’s petition to reverse a Harney County judge’s order that blocks gun control Measure 114 from taking effect.

The Supreme Court declined to intervene, but said its decision “has no bearing on the parties’ respective positions” or the merits of the matter, nor does it prevent future challenges.

