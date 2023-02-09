The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 9 denied the state attorney general’s petition to reverse a Harney County judge’s order that blocks gun control Measure 114 from taking effect.
The Supreme Court declined to intervene, but said its decision “has no bearing on the parties’ respective positions” or the merits of the matter, nor does it prevent future challenges.
“We recognize that the legal status of Measure 114 is of significant concern to many Oregonians. Of course, it is the role of the judicial branch of government to resolve disputes such as challenges to laws enacted by the legislative branch, which includes the people exercising their initiative power,” the ruling said.
“That resolution is underway in the trial court; our only determination today is that now is not an appropriate time to exercise our authority in mandamus in connection with the trial court’s temporary and preliminary rulings.”
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum last month petitioned the state’s high court to either throw out rulings by Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio that block Measure 114 or direct him to explain why they should stand.
Assistant Attorney General Robert A. Koch argued in court filings that Supreme Court intervention was necessary to allow “the will of the people of Oregon” to proceed. Koch said the trial court doesn’t have the authority to make policy on a public safety matter and override the initiative process.
Voters narrowly passed the measure with 50.7% of the vote in November. The measure calls for a permit to buy a gun and a criminal background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Raschio in the last two months halted all parts of the gun control measure, citing state constitutional law. The case filed in Harney County Circuit Court was brought by Virginia-based Gun Owners of America, its legal defense fund Gun Owners Foundation and two Harney County gun owners.
Raschio’s orders came in separate rulings. He found Gun Owners of America had shown that putting Measure 114 on hold will maintain the “status quo” until the court can determine whether the measure meets constitutional muster under Article 1, Section 27 of the Oregon Constitution, which establishes a right to bear arms.
The Supreme Court decided to leave the matter to the circuit judge at this time.
“Rather, at this juncture, and given our understanding that the trial court is proceeding as expeditiously as possible to resolve the issues that the parties have represented, we have determined that we should decline to exercise our mandamus discretion at this time,” the opinion said.
To intervene in the case now, the court noted, would mark an “extraordinary remedial process.”
Rosenblum said she’s disappointed by the ruling. “We intend to continue to defend the law zealously in the Harney County court,” she wrote in a Twitter message.
“My office takes the position the law passed by Oregonians last November is totally proper and legal under the U.S. and Oregon constitutions,” she said.
This marks the second time the state’s highest court let stand a ruling by Raschio on Measure 114. In early December, the court declined to intervene and overturn his order that had temporarily blocked the measure from becoming law just before it was set to take effect on Dec. 8.
Attorneys for Gun Owners of America argued that Raschio made no legal errors and did not abuse discretion to warrant interference at this point by the state Supreme Court.
“Plaintiffs have shown that Measure 114 severely infringes on the right to bear arms as enumerated in Oregon’s constitution, demonstrating a substantial likelihood of success. Plaintiffs have also shown that even the temporary implementation of any provision of Measure 114 will deprive Oregonians of their constitutional rights, irreparably harming all Oregonians, and that that harm is imminent as only the circuit court’s orders stand in the way of Defendants enforcing Measure 114.,” Attorney Tyler D. Smith wrote on behalf of Gun Owners of America and two Harney County gun owners.
The National Police Association, a nonprofit based in Indiana, filed a brief with the state Supreme Court in support of Gun Owners of America. It argued that Measure 114′s restrictions impact “commonly-held weapons and extensive permitting requirements will not improve public safety, and will interfere with the fundamental civil rights of Americans to defend themselves. ‘’
The Oregon Firearms Federation, which is challenging Measure 114 in federal court, applauded the Supreme Court decision and posted a message to its followers , “For right now enjoy a solid victory for gun owners and common sense.”
The Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety said it was “deeply disappointed” by the latest decision, noting that, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 122 mass shootings in America since voters passed Measure 114.
“This ruling further delays the life-saving approach to reducing gun violence that was passed by Oregon voters,” the alliance said in a statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.