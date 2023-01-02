COVID-19 rings in another New Year this week, ever-present even as the world wishes for it to be in the past.

The pandemic announced on Dec. 31, 2019, has lasted over 1,000 days, sickened 100 million and killed more than 1 million Americans. The nation's citizens have seen their life expectancy drop from 80 to just over 76 years because of the sharp upturn in death and serious illness since 2020.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.