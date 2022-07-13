The Baker County Cultural Coalition Access Grant is a newly released program to bring art experiences especially to the disabled, elderly, special needs and low income families of Baker County.
A release from Crossroads Carnegie Art Center on July 7 detailed that the grant was funded in part by the Oregon Community Foundation, who supplied a $5000 donation to the coalition coffer. Arts Center manager Ginger Savage, who also presides on the Baker City Historical Society, says similar donations were allocated to cultural and tribal coalitions state-wide.
“We’re really hoping that something like a senior center group can be formed who can do cultural activities,” said Savage, mentioning that the grant has flexible applications, “such as a veteran’s group who needed to rent a van to bring them to a play.”
Taken in the spirit of stirring art appreciation and participation, the fund is available to nonprofits, social service agencies, community based organizations, artisans, guilds and for the first time some government programs such as DHS and CASA.
“The Eastern Oregon Film Festival could apply, artists’ guilds can apply,” said Savage, “The Oregon Community Foundation didn’t put many restrictions on it, but emphasized accessing art.”
The grant could be filed to offer free tour days at small museums, supplement events with sign language interpreters, or even expand disabled bathrooms access. Largely the grant wants to make local art and culture experiences possible for those who can’t conveniently connect to them.
So far the grants are still expecting their first applicants, and Savage encourages contacting members of the coalition to brainstorm what would qualify and be approved. The approval also hinges on certain trackable points, be it added numbers of new museum visitors, positive experiences received, marginalized parties included, etc.
So long as the community good is visible and measurable it likely qualifies.
Savage hopes the grants can be issued with some mind to the national circumstances, “How do we get more people out and about if Covid gets crazier? How do we make it happen given financial restraints? We want to get some ideas on where we could meet (in the middle).”
“I am so appreciative of the work put in by the Baker County Cultural Coalition to work through the details of this new program," said Savage in part of the grant press release, "The BCCC Traditional Grant Program funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust is awarded twice a year focusing on support new or continuing small cultural events, support for new projects, upgrades to exhibits or programs."
"The goal of this new fund is to have a direct focus on access for all citizens.”
To apply for the access grant go to https://www.bakercounty.org/cultural_plan/bccc.html by the deadlines of August 15, 2022 and March 15, 2023. Grant funds must be used within one year of receiving.
If you prefer to discuss the grant up front you may contact Ginger Savage of the Crossroads Carnegie Arts Center at 2020 Auburn Avenue, 541-523-5369.
Otherwise you may email the coalition at bccc@bakercounty.org for further information.
