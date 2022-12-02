EUGENE (AP) — N'Faly Dante scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half when Oregon used a 13-2 run to jump start a 74-60 win over Washington State in the Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday night, Dec. 1.

The game was played within four points through the first 26 minutes. TJ Bamba had a dunk and a three-point play to put the Cougars on top 44-40. Will Richardson got those points back in similar fashion, and after one last Washington State lead, the Ducks scored eight straight points. A Dante layup gave the Ducks a 53-46 lead with 11:08 to play.

