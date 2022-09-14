Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is sponsoring a free Day of the Dance event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Geiser-Pollman Park’s Powder River Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Crossroads is thrilled to host our Day of the Dance at Geiser-Pollman Park,” said Ginger Savage, executive director. “Dance has always been a huge part of the curriculum at Crossroads, and we so appreciate the work of Kathy Sanchez and Terry Drever Gee who are the co-chairs of this event.”
It is supported by the Leo Adler Foundation and DE and Jane Clark Foundation/Oregon Community Foundation.
Local and regional dance groups are scheduled to perform all day at the park. For a detailed schedule, check Crossroads’ Facebook page and website.
“Crossroads wants to bring dance groups that can share Asian American, Pacific Islander, Native American and other culturally specific dance groups to Baker City,” Savage said.
These groups include Indo Idaho, a Boise-based non-profit organization run by Indonesian Diaspora residing in Idaho, and Boise Traditional Chinese Dance Group, which shares Chinese culture by performing cultural dances at local events and teaching classes to all ages.
Laos Cultural Dance of Boise will perform, as well as Irish Dance Idaho, also from Boise.
Members of the Nez Perce Tribe will perform, sharing their traditional dances organized by Nez Perce Cultural Tourism, and Flow Arts Dojo, fire dance artists from Boise, are also planning to attend.
Artwork
In the spring, Crossroads invited local students to enter a coloring contest celebrating dance to be used on all promotional materials. Six projects were selected to be on the main poster created by Braylen Mayo, Carter Wyant, Opal Maliwauki, Peyton Bogner, Sonora Taylor and Soo Jukab — all from South Baker Intermediate’s fourth-grade classes. These students received a gift certificate to Charley’s Ice Cream.
Also, every student in Jandy Eskew’s third-grade class at Haines Elementary School submitted artwork as part of a class project, and will be featured on the cover of the programs. As a prize, Crossroads surprised Eskew’s class with ice cream, a gift certificate to Copy, Ship and Mail for art supplies and an art class with Crossroads art instructor Paul Hoelscher.
All original artworks will be on display at the park during Day of the Dance.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.