Susan Hobson, right, K9 handler, and forensics anthropologists from California State University, Chico, examine a vehicle where two people were found dead on Doggett Creek Road along Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday, Aug. 1 at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

