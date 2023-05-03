I have one message for those observing or involved in the standoff over raising the US federal debt limit: Be afraid, be very afraid. At this point in the financial and economic cycle, the consequences of failing to reach a deal would be particularly dire.

The risks that a political impasse will force the US government to renege on its obligations keeps rising as time marches on with no negotiation or progress. Worse, both sides’ positions appear to be hardening. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to pass a budget bill (by the thinnest of margins) has strengthened Republicans’ belief that they can win concessions from the Biden administration — concessions that are actually anathema to the latter.

Bill Dudley, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, is a senior research scholar at Princeton University’s Center for Economic Policy Studies. He served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009 to 2018, and as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee. He was previously chief US economist at Goldman Sachs. He has been a nonexecutive director at Swiss bank UBS since 2019.

