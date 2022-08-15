SPORTS-OREGON-STATES-DEFENSE-PITCHES-TOUCHDOWN-1-PO.jpg

Head coach Jonathan Smith observes Oregon State Beavers football practice in Corvallis, Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Through the first two weeks of fall camp, the Oregon State defense seemed to be a step ahead of the offense. That impression was confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 13 when the Beaver defense kept the offense out of the end zone throughout an approximately 90-minute scrimmage at Reser Stadium.

The defensive effort included a goal-line stand. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia had connected with tight end J.T. Byrne on a 30-yard pass to put the offense just outside the goal line. But the defense stopped runs on first and second downs and forced an incompletion on third down. A fourth-down rushing attempt by Isaiah Newell was stopped for no gain.

