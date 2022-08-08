Phillips Reservoir 2.jpg
Phillips Reservoir southwest of Baker City was holding about 12% of its capacity on May 15, 2022. The reservoir's capacity was at 11% on Aug. 8, 2022.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender.

Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization.

