DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night, Nov. 12.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good.

