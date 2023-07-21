SPORTS-BBN-DODGERS-DRAFT-UIAGALELEI-GET

In this photo from April 22, 2023, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) of the Oregon State Beavers warms up before the Oregon State Spring Football Game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

 Ali Gradischer/Getty Images-TNS

Oregon is fourth and Oregon State fifth in the 2023 Pac-12 preseason football media poll, released Thursday, July 20 by the conference.

The Ducks received one of 36 first-place votes and 344 total points overall to finish fourth, 35 points ahead of Oregon State.

