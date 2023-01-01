EUGENE — Oregon let a comfortable lead slip away but closed strong to avoid an upset by Oregon State.
Will Richardson had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Ducks to a 77-68 win over Dexter Akanno (20 points) and the Beavers Saturday night, Dec. 31 in front of 7,001 at Matthew Knight Arena.
In the final 11:12 Richardson scored all of his 14 points of the half. He hit a pair of free throws to tie the game, made a pair of layups to give Oregon a 61-60 lead, a jumper to put UO up three and then scored the final six for his second straight 20-point game and third of the season.
“There’s no doubt he was the difference in the game,” Altman said. “A big rebound he went and got the put-back. When they took the lead we put them on top of the key and cleared it and he took it and got a bucket. He just made big play after big play. He by far was the best player on the floor tonight in my opinion. I thought he played great.”
Oregon State (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) opened the game 5 of 5 from the floor with four three-pointers to take a 15-10 lead, but Oregon responded with an 18-2 with eight from Richardson and six from Quincy Guerrier (13 points) to gain a 28-17 lead with 8:31 to half and bumped the gap to 44-31 at the break.
Glenn Taylor Jr. had 12 points and Tyler Bilodeau added 10 for the Beavers, who had their three-game win streak snapped. OSU closed the first half going 6 of 18 and couldn’t capitalize on an 0 for 8 stretch by UO.
The Beavers went 8 of 12 from the field to open the second half and tied the game at 51 on a jumper by Micheal Rataj with 12:23 to go and the game was played within a possession for nearly eight minutes.
Altman wasn’t pleased with how Oregon opened either half defensively but felt as a whole the Ducks, who won their fourth straight in the rivalry, were more active and better on that end of the court and had a season-high in deflected passes. UO also won the boards 39-21 thanks to a 17-4 advantage in offensive rebounds, which led to a 19-4 discrepancy in second-chance points.
Tied at 66 with 6:10 to go after a three by Akanno, Oregon (8-6, 2-1) responded with a three-pointer by Guerrier and added a dunk by N’Faly Dante (17 points, eight rebounds) to go ahead by multiple possessions.
“I seen the camaraderie,” Richardson said. “I know coach (Dana) Altman gives me a lot of praise, but other guys were stepping up today, like actually talking. Brennan (Rigsby) was very vocal, which is something a little new to us. He can play but he usually don’t talk that much, but he was vocal today. So guys getting comfortable and getting used to playing with each other.”
The Ducks avoided a Quadrant 4 home loss that would have been devastating to their postseason resume.
