SPORTS-REWINDING-OREGON-DUCKS-7014-WIN-87-PO.jpg

Oregon’s Sean Dollars (No. 5) runs the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in a college football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Naji Saker for The Oregonian

EUGENE — Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday night, Sept. 10.

It was Oregon's 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD.

