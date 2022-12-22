Flip is a word with several definitions, but in the context of college sports recruiting it’s fairly obvious: a prospect changing their commitment from one team to another.
Oregon flipped four blue-chip prospects, including five-star safety Peyton Bowen, and landed commitments from three other players, including five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius — one of the most highly sought after players in the transfer portal — on early signing day.
But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff did far more on Wednesday, Dec. 21, than get seven young men, all ranked among the top 300 in the country, to change their allegiance for where they’ll play college football. They flipped perception of the program, one year into Lanning’s regime after a disappointing 9-3 season finished with blown fourth-quarter leads to rivals Washington and Oregon State that cost the Ducks a chance to play for a Pac-12 championship and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.
As of Tuesday night, the national narrative about Oregon was going to be how it lost five-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, and four-star cornerback Caleb Presley was set to flip to Washington, which he did.
The Ducks were in the running for Uiagalelei, Bowen, Cornelius, four-star cornerback Daylen Austin, four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, four-star running back Jayden Limar and three-star athlete Solomon Davis, but landing all of them? Flipping four of them, from Notre Dame, LSU and Baylor? That was seeing college football’s biggest talent acquisition day through green-and-yellow-shaded glasses with a big Swoosh on the side.
Yet that’s exactly what Oregon did, landing seven additions to a class of 32 commitments, 29 signed, in what will go down as the most dramatic national signing day in program history. Lanning’s Ducks secured a top 10 class, which could challenge the 2021 group for the highest score in the 247Sports Composite in program history, surpassed USC for the top spot in the Pac-12 and came out of the day as one of the biggest winners in the country, turning what was setting up to be the No. 16 class into the No. 7 group of high school signees and No. 8 overall when accounting for transfers.
“At the end of the day you want to be in position when you get down to the end,” Lanning said. “I think every one of us (coaches) had our phones plugged in pretty much nonstop for the last 48 (hours) and there’s been a lot of conversations. One thing I think that we’ll spend a lot of time on is we’re never going to trick someone into coming to Oregon. We want someone to pick Oregon because it’s the right feel for them in their heart, they know it’s a place they can grow and they can get better and same for us.
“I think when there’s a sales pitch that doesn’t fit, what you realize is you’re going to lose people in your program and one thing that I’m proud of right now is if you look at our freshmen, we don’t have a single freshman in the transfer portal. What’s that mean? It means what we said last year is reality and the people we were able to bring on board, were excited about the direction we’re headed and that’s the same thing we’re looking for as we add pieces moving forward.”
Oregon ended the day with 29 players signed, with roughly half expected to enroll early, and three commitments still outstanding from Bowen, four-star edge rusher Blake Purchase and four-star junior college offensive tackle George Silva. It’ll need to fend off Notre Dame to hold on to Bowen, who was committed to the Fighting Irish, and keep new Colorado coach Deion Sanders from flipping Purchase, who is from there.
The seven players Oregon added commitments from on Wednesday have a 247Composite score (157.46) that would rank ahead of Cal’s class of 14 players. Add in Oregon’s four incoming Power Five transfers and those 11 players, all acquired within the last month, would rank sixth in the Pac-12 and 37th nationally.
Was anything on Wednesday surprising? Lanning acknowledged even he didn’t know for sure on every player’s decision before it was announced.
“Generally there’s not a lot of opportunities where you get to the hat ceremony and you don’t know where you sit,” Lanning said. “I would say that we were really clued in to be in great position on a lot of these as they finished and had a lot of confidence, realty securing a lot of that confidence last night as we were able to roll into today. There’s certainly some moments where you get up there and you feel like you’re right there in the fight and you don’t know.
“It’s been a pleasant surprise. I think everyone sees what we’re building and I think there’s some players that want to be a part of something special and all this does is create momentum for us moving forward and they realize that you can reach all of your goals and aspirations right here.”
Offensively, Oregon adds a quarterback (Novosad), two running backs (Limar, Dante Dowdell), tight end (Kenyon Sadiq), two receivers (Ashton Cozart, Jurrion Dickey) and at least five offensive linemen (Bryce Boulton, Cornelius, Iapani Laloulu, Lipe Moala, Gernorris Wilson). Defensively, the Ducks add at least eight defensive linemen or edge players (Jaeden Moore, Teitum Tuioti, Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, Johnny Bowens, My’Keil Gardner, Terrance Green, Tevita Pome’e), an inside linebacker (Jerry Mixon) and at least six defensive backs (Austin, Davis, Collin Gill, Cole Martin, Kodi Decambra, Tyler Turner). Plus three specialists (Luke Dunne, Grant Meadors, Nick Duzansky), two of whom are preferred walk-ons.
UO also remains in contention for other unsigned recruits, including five-star defensive lineman David Hicks, a top 10 player committed to Texas A&M, four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter and four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.
How did Lanning and his staff cause so much good drama for Oregon, with more likely still to come? He cited “connection” with recruits and their families, and with six players from Texas committed to the class and with Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein and safeties coach Matt Powledge all having coached in the Lone Star state that certainly helped in a variety of instances.
But Lanning wouldn’t deny that name, image and likeness compensation opportunities, fostered at UO through the collectives Division Street and Ducks Rising, were factors in landing such an impressive crop of talent.
“I think it’s great to be at a place where you can be innovative and ahead of the curve,” Lanning said. “But I think anybody that really knows college football right now knows there’s a lot more to recruiting than NIL. Nobody picks the place just because of those factors. Certainly, some of those factors matter and you want to be at a place where you can build a brand. I don’t think there’s anywhere in the nation that’s better than Oregon when it comes to that, in being able to build a brand for yourself as a player.
“But it goes back to relationships and the guys that we’ve been able to pull and get on our team here, that’s because of relationships. That’s because of long-term relationships. I think any of them would tell you that same thing, these guys are picking places based on what’s the best opportunity for them and that’s what we continue to look for is who can make us better and how can we make them better.”
For all the opposing fan bases and even coaches who expressed dismay over Oregon’s haul on Wednesday, its tactics on the recruiting trail and Phil Knight’s support for the program both directly and indirectly via Division Street and its staff including several former Nike employees, UO has not been as boisterous as many other programs across the country about its NIL coffers. While supportive of NIL, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens and Lanning haven’t publicly urged Ducks fans to direct their support toward collectives — Division Street doesn’t solicit financial support from fans, Ducks Rising does — as a growing list of their contemporaries have to their respective fan bases.
“We certainly want and will take all help we can get,” Lanning said. “So anybody that wants to help contribute for us to have success, I think we welcome that. We just want to be able to do it the right way, and that’s the key, is being able to do it the right way as you move forward. But we want to be able to support our student-athletes. We want them to be able to take advantage of the opportunities that sit in front of them.
“And I’m grateful that I’m in a place that’s able to do that.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.