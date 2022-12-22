US-NEWS-OREGON-DUCKS-FOOTBALL-EARLY-SIGNING-1-PO.jpg

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning had a big day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with several highly ranked recruits signing to play for the Ducks.

Flip is a word with several definitions, but in the context of college sports recruiting it’s fairly obvious: a prospect changing their commitment from one team to another.

Oregon flipped four blue-chip prospects, including five-star safety Peyton Bowen, and landed commitments from three other players, including five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius — one of the most highly sought after players in the transfer portal — on early signing day.

