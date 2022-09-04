SPORTS-ATLANTA-TV-SPORTS-LISTINGS-20200604-20-AT.jpg

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (No. 6) scores a one-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

 Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com

ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett and the Georgia defense picked up where they left off in last year’s national championship game, even with a bunch of their former teammates now playing in the NFL.

Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn't miss a beat, and the No. 3 Bulldogs looked very much like a champion intent on repeating with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 3.

